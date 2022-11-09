SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School head swim coach Brent Moore naturally recruits hard-working athletes. His swimmers start two-a-day practices before the school year begins, waking early for strength and pool training in the morning and more tailored skills-focused practices in the afternoon.
Despite not taking home team state titles the last few years and no individuals this year, Moore said he still finds value in watching his swimmers improve from beginning to end of season and creating athletes of good character, not just exceptional talent.
“I want to provide an experience for them that they look back on positively, that helped them grow as a person,” Moore said. “Because they’re only going to be athletes for a very short time.”
The state meet Nov. 4-5 saw several top finishes for Sheridan County. The Lady Broncs finished sixth as a team, sitting in the middle of the state 4A teams overall — a place Moore is proud to be, as are the swimmers. For his team, it’s less about a title and more about heart, team camaraderie and individual improvement.
“It’s a part-time job,” Moore said. “They’re in the water for almost 20 hours a week, especially if we’re traveling over the weekend.
“We really get a different breed of kid," he continued. "They’re definitely committed, they can manage time well. We get awesome kids that are willing to make that commitment, so it makes it a lot of fun to coach kids who are willing to give that much of their time to do something.”
Moore said he wonders sometimes if participation numbers would increase if he didn’t demand so much of his swimmers, but he believes the work put in is what makes his athletes competitive with the rest of the state.
“If we want to be competitive, we have to put the time in,” Moore said. “I don’t know that there’s a trick (to finding dedicated athletes). We just don’t allow part-timers. They’re either all in or they’re not, and I think they just know if they’re going to be part of the team.”
And, his swimmers don’t seem to mind the hard work, early mornings and long hours in the water.
“I go to the gym for morning practice and lift and do a cardio workout to keep myself strong and agile on the board,” Turpin said. “I always personally feel better after a workout.”
As a sophomore diver, Turpin earned an All-American diving score during the season, which did not count as an official score until it was earned at the 4A State Championship Meet. She completed the feat and now boasts All-American status, with two years of high school competition left.
Turpin said she appreciated the early-morning workouts, as she believes it helps her learn better throughout the day and jumpstarts her day by moving her body.
“Even though it is waking up early and doing all of that, I feel better and I personally love getting up and being able to move my body before school. I really think it helps me learn better. As tiring as it is some days, it’s definitely worth it when I feel better on the (diving) board.”
The team loses five talented seniors this year — Olivia Dannhaus, Jaylynn Morgan, Alexa Rambur, Lily Mountain and Marly Graham. Even losing strong leaders, Moore retains talent like Turpin and, like every year, with a small dedicated few, he said he anticipates seeing improvement again next year — a sentiment that keeps him coaching.
Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.