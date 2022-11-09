SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School head swim coach Brent Moore naturally recruits hard-working athletes. His swimmers start two-a-day practices before the school year begins, waking early for strength and pool training in the morning and more tailored skills-focused practices in the afternoon.

Despite not taking home team state titles the last few years and no individuals this year, Moore said he still finds value in watching his swimmers improve from beginning to end of season and creating athletes of good character, not just exceptional talent.

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

Tags

Managing editor

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.

Recommended for you