SHERIDAN — After two more opponents came to Sheridan High School Saturday, the Sheridan girls tennis team improved its record to 4-1 and the boys now sit at 2-3. 

The boys and girls both won 5-0 against Powell. Later in the day, against Cody, the girls kept their momentum, winning 4-1, but the boys dropped a close one, 3-2.

Here are the individual results against Powell.

Boys:

  • Reed Rabon defeated Ethan Bartholomew in three sets (2-6, 6-3, 6-1) in No. 1 singles

  • Luke Lawson beat Aiden Chandler in two sets (7-6 (10-8), 6-2) in No. 2 singles

  • Jake Woodrow and Cael Hamrick beat Logan Brown and Kolt Flores in two sets (6-1, 6-2) in No. 1 doubles

  • Aaron Bujans and Peter Jost beat Cade Queen and Ryan Cordes in two sets (7-6, 7-6) in No. 2 doubles.

  • Sean Brown and Tyler Hutton beat CJ Barrus and Kalin Hicswk in three sets (6-1, 3-6, 6-3) in No. 3 doubles 

Girls:

  • Sydni Bilyeu defeated Chase Anderson in two sets (6-4, 6-3) in No. 1 singles

  • Alli Ligocki defeated Kaili Wisniewski in three sets (6-1, 4-6, 6-3) in No. 2 singles

  • Madi Katschke and Hailey Herzog beat Lila Asay and Alli Harp in two sets (6-0, 6-1) in No. 1 doubles

  • Gillian Mitzel and May Lawson beat Sydney Hull and Hannah Hincks in two sets (6-1, 6-3) in No. 2 doubles

  • Laurin Jensen and Katie Venn beat Alexis Teray and Lachelle Lee in two sets (6-1, 6-2) in No. 3 doubles.

Here are the individual results against Cody.

Boys:

  • Rabon forfeited to CJ Dominick due to injury in No. 1 singles

  • Lawson lost to Jade Geving in two sets (2-6, 3-6) in No. 2 singles

  • Woodrow and Hamrick lost to Cody Champlin and Mitchell Schwab in two sets (1-6, 4-6) in No. 1 doubles

  • Bujans and Jost beat William Law and Micah Idema in two sets (6-4, 6-3) in No. 2 doubles.

  • Brown and Hutton beat Joseph Kilpack and Carter Thompson in three sets (6-3, 4-6, 7-5) in No. 3 doubles

