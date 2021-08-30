SHERIDAN — After two more opponents came to Sheridan High School Saturday, the Sheridan girls tennis team improved its record to 4-1 and the boys now sit at 2-3.
The boys and girls both won 5-0 against Powell. Later in the day, against Cody, the girls kept their momentum, winning 4-1, but the boys dropped a close one, 3-2.
Here are the individual results against Powell.
Boys:
Reed Rabon defeated Ethan Bartholomew in three sets (2-6, 6-3, 6-1) in No. 1 singles
Luke Lawson beat Aiden Chandler in two sets (7-6 (10-8), 6-2) in No. 2 singles
Jake Woodrow and Cael Hamrick beat Logan Brown and Kolt Flores in two sets (6-1, 6-2) in No. 1 doubles
Aaron Bujans and Peter Jost beat Cade Queen and Ryan Cordes in two sets (7-6, 7-6) in No. 2 doubles.
Sean Brown and Tyler Hutton beat CJ Barrus and Kalin Hicswk in three sets (6-1, 3-6, 6-3) in No. 3 doubles
Girls:
Sydni Bilyeu defeated Chase Anderson in two sets (6-4, 6-3) in No. 1 singles
Alli Ligocki defeated Kaili Wisniewski in three sets (6-1, 4-6, 6-3) in No. 2 singles
Madi Katschke and Hailey Herzog beat Lila Asay and Alli Harp in two sets (6-0, 6-1) in No. 1 doubles
Gillian Mitzel and May Lawson beat Sydney Hull and Hannah Hincks in two sets (6-1, 6-3) in No. 2 doubles
Laurin Jensen and Katie Venn beat Alexis Teray and Lachelle Lee in two sets (6-1, 6-2) in No. 3 doubles.
Here are the individual results against Cody.
Boys:
Rabon forfeited to CJ Dominick due to injury in No. 1 singles
Lawson lost to Jade Geving in two sets (2-6, 3-6) in No. 2 singles
Woodrow and Hamrick lost to Cody Champlin and Mitchell Schwab in two sets (1-6, 4-6) in No. 1 doubles
Bujans and Jost beat William Law and Micah Idema in two sets (6-4, 6-3) in No. 2 doubles.
Brown and Hutton beat Joseph Kilpack and Carter Thompson in three sets (6-3, 4-6, 7-5) in No. 3 doubles