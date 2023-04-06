SHERIDAN — As Sheridan High School golfers await snow melt on Kendrick Golf Course, head coach Joe Quinn hopes to work on the team's mental game, integrating discussions on strategy, rules and visualizing plays.
Quinn, like other golf coaches throughout Sheridan County, has had to find creative ways to host practices ahead of actual playing time on a golf course, all of which are covered in piles of snow in Sheridan County and neighboring counties. With the spring season already serving as a season for focusing on fundamentals, Quinn is optimizing the indoor time to reiterate basic rules of the game.
"We're going to watch some videos on golf rules," Quinn said. "And I'll talk to them about course management, stuff they can think about before they actually get out there and play on the course. But no golfing outside as far as this week goes. Hopefully next week."
His group of golfers range in experience from novice to those who frequently receive tips from local golf professionals. Because of this diverse group of young athletes, Quinn starts by teaching or reteaching basic golf rules. Then, he moves to golfing strategy and course management.
"Course management is your thought process on how you're going to play this course," Quinn said. "We don't really talk about it a lot with our regular season tournaments. It's more mental preparation for state."
Broncs golfers this season tentatively will host a tournament May 8 at The Powder Horn Golf Course in Big Horn, weather permitting. The tournament in Worland set for Thursday was canceled due to weather, as well. Tournaments are not likely to be rescheduled, as the spring golf season does not culminate in a state tournament and serves as more of a practice season, although golfers can still earn All-Conference status.
While the weather is not ideal for physical practice this season, players will benefit from additional time focusing on mental strategies of the game, Quinn said.
"The weather's so nice (during the fall season) that we want to get out there and play. (The mental aspect of the game is) definitely a crucial part of eliminating strokes and getting better on the courses.
"How good is your mental game? Because if it gets tough on the course, that's the only way you can get it back," Quinn continued. "And so it's less talking about it (during fall season). Playing through mental (scenarios) and building each other up and talking them through it is the whole goal."
If weather cooperates, the Broncs will practice outdoors next week and attend a tournament in Douglas April 14 to officially begin their spring season.