SHERIDAN — As Sheridan High School golfers await snow melt on Kendrick Golf Course, head coach Joe Quinn hopes to work on the team's mental game, integrating discussions on strategy, rules and visualizing plays. 

Quinn, like other golf coaches throughout Sheridan County, has had to find creative ways to host practices ahead of actual playing time on a golf course, all of which are covered in piles of snow in Sheridan County and neighboring counties. With the spring season already serving as a season for focusing on fundamentals, Quinn is optimizing the indoor time to reiterate basic rules of the game. 

