SHERIDAN — Though he’s rather indifferent toward riding horses, Luke Lawson recently discovered he loves to play polo.
While those statements may sound contradictory, considering the sport of polo is played on horseback, it’s how Lawson answers honestly when asked about his equestrian background.
Lawson spent much of his childhood living on a horse training facility in Beckton — though he said he never had much of an interest in riding unless it was for a working purpose. While he knew about Sheridan County’s reputation as a prime location to play polo, he didn’t try the sport for the first time until he left.
“I find it pretty funny that I came from … the Big Horn area that's really known for polo, but then the first time I ever played was when I went to the East Coast,” Lawson said. “I got to campus and I saw the polo club had a team. It was at a club fair at the beginning of the school year and I thought ‘Hmm, I've always thought that would be fun.’ So I decided to do it.”
Harvard’s polo club consists of a co-ed junior varsity team, a men’s varsity team and a women’s varsity team. The teams mostly compete against other Ivy League schools like Yale University and Cornell University in the fall, and typically have one game and one mandatory practice session per week.
When Lawson joined the club, many members had recently graduated or stopped participating, which led club leaders to recruit anyone remotely interested in the sport — regardless of whether they had previous experience with horses or polo. Lawson attended tryouts at the club’s practice facility in Hamilton, Massachusetts, and was then granted a spot on the men’s varsity team.
Lawson quickly began to enjoy polo and found that many skills from his time playing tennis at SHS were transferable to his new sport. He said tennis gave him the hand-eye coordination he needed to quickly learn how to use a mallet and make contact with the ball during a polo match.
Though Lawson said there were plenty of challenges and learning curves that came with his initial jump into the polo world, he’s grown to appreciate the fast pace and technical aspects of the sport. Over the course of his first season, he went from learning fairly simple game strategies to diving into the nitty-gritty.
“At the beginning, my coach pretty much told me, ‘What you can do is ride off the opponent and take out one of their players from the play.’ So that was mainly my goal in the fall was to take the other player out,” Lawson said. “But over the winter, we had an indoor arena where we could focus even more on developing the fundamentals and skills of the game. So I really started to notice improvement during the second half of the season.”
Coulson Rich, former captain of the Harvard men’s varsity polo team who recently graduated, said Lawson had natural talent from the get-go and quickly became an important asset to the team’s success.
“He always had the skills, but I think by the end of the season, he had a good idea of whether he was on defense or offense, where he was meant to be and how to run the plays correctly,” Rich said. “I think … he’ll definitely carry that forward next season.”
Lawson said he hopes to continue playing polo throughout all four years of his undergraduate studies, though he said he may not be able to dedicate as much time to the sport as he prepares to eventually attend medical school. He said the polo club has given him more than just a fun new extracurricular to do after class — it’s also helped him build connections with his peers and learn from their academic experience.
“It’s been a really fun way to connect with upperclassmen. Our captain Coulson [Rich] … is such a nice guy. He’s also hoping to go to medical school, so it was good to have that guidance,” Lawson said. “It was just a very welcoming environment.”