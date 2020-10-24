SPEARFISH, S.D. — The Black Hills State University cross-country teams head to Colorado Springs, Colorado this weekend for the RMAC Championships, including Sheridan High School 2019 graduates Sylvia and Tim Brown.
The men's 8k will begin competition at Monument Valley Park Saturday at 9:30 a.m., with the women's 6k following at 10:15 a.m.
"Getting the opportunity to compete at a conference meet is a privilege and an opportunity we plan to take full advantage of," said head coach Scott Foley. "I am very excited to see what both the men and women's teams can accomplish on Saturday."
Both the men and women's teams are allowed nine runners at the RMAC Championships this year. Leading the men this weekend are four runners returning to the RMAC Championships including juniors Keith Osowski, Matt Parker and Noah Bordewyk and sophomore Collin Brauer.
New to the RMAC Championships for the men competing this weekend include four freshmen Sheridan's Tim Brown, Addison Red Fox, Wyatt Dooley and Lincoln Fleischman. The final runner for the men's team is sophomore Marcos Valerio, who will be competing in his first RMAC Championships.
Leading the way for the women's team this weekend are four returning runners for the women Yellow Jackets including juniors Xiomara Robinson, Ruby Lindquist, Mayson Hudyma, and Erica Dykstra. New to the RMAC Championships for the women are freshmen Sheridan's Sylvia Brown, Allison Rief and Morgan Wald. The final runner for the Yellow Jackets women's team will be sophomore Taylor Lundquist competing in her first RMAC Championships.
At the RMAC Championships last year the men's team was able to secure a ninth-place finish. While the women were led to an eighth-place finish by then Sophomore Xiomara Robinson, who finished 32nd.