SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School seniors Preslee Moser and Dulce Carroll started high jumping against each other early on. That career of competitors and teammates came to a tearful close among buckets of snowfall Thursday evening when the two completed their last jumps at the State Track and Field Meet at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper.
“I’m excited but I’m sad that we have to move on and compete with other people,” Moser said. “I’m excited that we’re both high-jumping in the future, but I’m going to be sad not going to practice with Dulce every day.”
After flopping back and forth in top-place finishes with Carroll throughout the indoor and outdoor track and field seasons, Moser earned the state title Thursday after earning the regional title last weekend in Laramie, clearing a height of 5 feet, 4 inches. She attempted 5 feet, 6 inches but barely missed the mark.
Carroll earned third place after three unsuccessful attempts at 5 feet, 4 inches. Defeated, she kneeled on the snowy mat, her face cupped in both hands, following her third attempt. Despite her disappointment, Carroll commended her friend, teammate and strongest competition.
“I’m very, very, very proud of Preslee,” Carroll said among tears. “We have been jumping for a long time together, so we both have a state title now.”
The two girls embraced, both crying, multiple times following the event, knowing this was the last event they’d compete in together before they part ways. Carroll recently signed to high jump for the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, while Moser plans to high jump and triple jump for Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Moser started the sling of state championships earned by Sheridan County athletes Thursday.
In 2A, Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish earned the state title in long jump, Al Spotted earned the 3,200-meter run state title and the boys 1,600-meter sprint medley relay earned first place. The girls sit in first as a team with 29 points, as do the Eagles with 20 points.
In 4A, Sheridan girls sat in first place with 42 points at the end of Thursday’s action, and Sheridan boys 1,600-meter sprint medley relay earned a state title while also surpassing the high school national record time for the event.
Teams continue in a busy Friday, as hurdles were moved from Thursday’s schedule to Friday, as were a few field events, due to snowy weather conditions in Casper Thursday evening.
Full results for all classifications are available at whsaa.org. Complete results for Sheridan County athletes after the first day of the State Track and Field meet are as follows:
2A girls
3,200-meter run
• Second place, Tongue River’s Maddy Hill, 12 minutes, 55.57 seconds
• Sixth place, Tongue River’s Elizabeth Heser, 14:19.21
• 10th place, Tongue River’s Peighton Kenney, 14:10.21
• 12th place, Big Horn’s Aubrey Butler, 14:35.34
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
• Second place, Tongue River (Jeniah Lovingood, Jazlyn Ryan, Jane Pendergast, Maddy Hill), 4 minutes, 45.58 seconds
Long jump
• First place, Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish, 17 feet, 8.5 inches
• Seventh place, Big Horn’s Kate Mohrmann, 15-5
• Eighth place, Big Horn’s Saydee Zimmer, 14-3.5
• 12th place, Big Horn’s Sofia DeLuca, 13-5.75
2A boys
3,200-meter run
• First place, Tongue River’s Al Spotted, 10 minutes, 13.76 seconds
• Ninth place, Big Horn’s Ethan Alliott, 11:53.82
• Disqualification, Tongue River’s Wyatt Ostler, no time
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
• First place, Tongue River (Colter Hanft, Aiden Watt, Javin Walker, Eli Cummins), 3 minutes, 53.88 seconds
• Third place, Big Horn (Bryce Morris, Isaac Adsit, AJ Moline, Owen Petty), 4:07.95
4A girls (All Sheridan High School)
3,200-meter run
• Eighth place, Alyssa Fehlauer, 12 minutes, 3.18 seconds
• 10th place, Alexa Miller, 12:19.74
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
• Second place, Sheridan (Vivian Morey, Ellen Brown, Averi Sullivan, Maggie Turpin), 4 minutes, 20.41 seconds
High jump
• First place, Preslee Moser, 5 feet, 4 inches
• Third place, Dulce Carroll, 5-2
Shot put
• Second place, Hanah Sullivan, 41 feet, 2.5 inches
• Third place, Josie Ankney, 40-2.75
• Sixth place, Nora Butler, 39-3.5
Boys
3,200-meter run
• Fourth place, Austin Akers, 9 minutes, 56.7 seconds
• Ninth place, Landrum Wiley, 10:13.63
• 12th place, Sage Gradinaru, 10:23.9
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
• First place, Sheridan (Dominic Kaszas, Patrick Aasby, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Reese Charest), 3 minutes, 35.83 seconds