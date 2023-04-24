SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School track and field teams hosted the Dan Hansen Memorial Invitational Saturday, which included hosting fellow Sheridan County teams Big Horn, Tongue River and Arvada-Clearmont high schools.
Top three results for Sheridan County include:
• First place, Averi Sullivan, Sheridan, 1 minute, 2.48 seconds
• Third place, Adriane Galloway, Sheridan, 1 minute, 13.05 seconds
• Third place, Kayley Alicke, Sheridan, 5 minutes, 25.6 seconds
• Second place, Kayley Alicke, Sheridan, 11 minutes, 58.05 seconds
• Third place, Peyton McLaughlin, Big Horn, 48.91 seconds
• Second place, Sheridan, 52.06 seconds
• Third place, Big Horn, 52.12 seconds
• First place, Sheridan, 4 minutes, 10.34 seconds
• First place, Sheridan, 4 minutes, 22.58 seconds
• Third place, 4 minutes, 47.51 seconds
• Second place, Kate Mohrmann, Big Horn, 33 feet, 0.5 inches
• Third place, Ellen Brown, Sheridan, 31 feet, 10.25 inches
• First, Lilly Charest, Sheridan, 10 feet, 6 inches
• First place, Josie Ankney, Sheridan, 122 feet, 5 inches
• Second place, Jaylynn Morgan, Sheridan, 117 feet, 11 inches
• First place, Josie Ankney, Sheridan, 40 feet, 10.75 inches
• Third place, Chance Morris, Sheridan, 11.3 seconds
• Second place, Patrick Aasby, Sheridan, 50.76 seconds
• First place, Austin Akers, Sheridan, 1 minute, 58.76 seconds
• Second place, Robby Miller, Sheridan, 2 minutes, 2.07 seconds
• Third place, Al Spotted, Tongue River, 2 minutes, 7.15 seconds
• First place, Landrum Wiley, Sheridan, 10 minutes, 13 seconds
• Second place, Jacob Alicke, Sheridan, 10 minutes, 48.79 seconds
• Third place, Ethan Alliot, Big Horn, 10 minutes, 59.93 seconds
• First place, Garrett Otto, Sheridan, 16.13 seconds
• Third place, Caleb Kilbride, Tongue River, 16.23 seconds
• Second place, Garrett Otto, Sheridan, 42.72 seconds
• Third place, Cameron Perez, Sheridan, 42.76 seconds
• Second place, Sheridan, 45.6 seconds
• Third place, Tongue River, 47.32 seconds
• Second place, Sheridan, 3 minutes, 31.21 seconds
• Second place, Tongue River, 9 minutes, 10.27 seconds
• Third place, Caleb Kilbride, Tongue River, 5 feet, 10 inches
• First place, Caleb Kilbride, Tongue River, 41 feet, 8 inches
• Third place, Landrum Wiley, Sheridan, 12 feet
• First place, Cooper Garber, Big Horn, 137 feet, 3 inches
• Third place, Josh Davis, Sheridan, 125 feet, 6 inches
• Simon Tengesdal, Sheridan, 44 feet, 0.5 inches
• JonHenry Justice, Sheridan, 43 feet, 0.5 inches
• Josh Davis, Sheridan, 41 Feet, 5.25 inches