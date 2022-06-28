SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls golf team completed its first day of play at the High School Golf National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina Monday.
The three-day tournament includes all members of the championship SHS girls golf team, who earned a trip to the invitational after claiming the state title in fall 2021.
After day one, Samantha Spielman sat tied for 74th at nine over par.
Gabi Wright sits tied for 127th with 16 over par; Katie Jorgenson sits tied for 141st with 18 over par; Libby Gardner is 20 over par and tied for 148th; and Shelbi Gardner sits tied or 164th with 24 over par.
The team continues into day two action Tuesday and will finish the tournament Wednesday.