SHERIDAN – If Sheridan had it their way, they’d beat down Laramie in similar fashion as last season.

The Sheridan High School football team (2-0) hosts Laramie Friday at 6 p.m. Sheridan blanked Laramie in its season opener last year 57-0. The Broncs haven’t dropped a game to the Plainsmen since a 34-13 loss in 2005.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you