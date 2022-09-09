SHERIDAN – If Sheridan had it their way, they’d beat down Laramie in similar fashion as last season.
The Sheridan High School football team (2-0) hosts Laramie Friday at 6 p.m. Sheridan blanked Laramie in its season opener last year 57-0. The Broncs haven’t dropped a game to the Plainsmen since a 34-13 loss in 2005.
Recent history heavily favors the Broncs in the Sheridan-Laramie series, but it may not be as easy this time around. The Plainsmen (0-2) has an athletic quarterback that can make the Broncs pay, if they aren’t careful.
“He moves around well in the pocket,” Sheridan defensive coordinator Marshall McEwen said. “He's got a strong arm; he can throw it down the field. His mobility could cause some issues for us. I think they're all playing a lot harder. And they have a good team coming down here this weekend. I think that quarterback is going to be one of their leaders.”
The Plainsmen offense gives opponents many different looks, providing the defense plenty to think about.
“It's a spread offense, they run with a couple of receivers, it seems like they get into some empty personnel where they don't have a running back in the backfield,” McEwen said. “But then they also have some heavy sets where they’ve got three backs in the backfield and the double tight look. I think they have some versatility in what they do. It's a little bit like some of the things we do. But they have a heavier package and they run downhill on you.”
The Sheridan-Laramie contest will serve as Sheridan’s homecoming game. The Broncs are expecting a large crowd, and the coaches are demanding the players to make the right choices throughout the activities this weekend.
“We get a pretty good showing for homecoming,” McEwen said. “Our student body is awesome. They come out for the game in full force, they usually have a theme in the stands. It's kind of weird having homecoming so early, because it usually happens near the end of the season. But the weather is a lot nicer now than in October, so we’ll have plenty of fans in the stands and it should create a great atmosphere.”
Sheridan senior offensive lineman Dillan Bennett injured his knee in the week 1 game against Cheyenne Central. Bennett was wearing a knee brace at practice Tuesday evening, but McEwen said Bennett will be set to return sometime this season.
Tongue River readies for Herder fight
Tongue River (1-0) hosts Glenrock Friday at 6 p.m. The Eagles defeated the Herders 42-14 in the last game of last season. Glenrock (1-0) does bring a challenge to Tongue River defense. Glenrock won a 2A state championship in 2008 by running the double wing offense, which relies on a bigger offensive line to make room for the running back off a pitch from the quarterback. Eagles head coach Steve Hanson believes Glenrock is back to playing physically on offense.
“They are lightyears better than what they were last year,” Hanson said. “I've been coaching the boys up all week that this is as close to it gets as a street fight on a football field. When they finish double teams, they are grabbing everything that they possibly can from your mouthpiece to your chin strap, to your belt, to your knee pad and to your shoulder.”
Hanson said the key to beating the Herder offense is to keep them on third-and-long. Glenrock is happy to be set up third-and-short. Hanson anticipates Glenrock to focus on the Eagles’ biggest playmakers, so he wants other players to step up. Hanson also wants the defense to commit turnovers. Tongue River’s goal for the season is to be +2 on turnover differential.
Big Horn travels to Upton-Sundance
Big Horn travels to Upton-Sundance for its game Friday. The Rams will seek a victory after a narrow 14-7 loss at home to Lovell last week. The game will serve as the Bobcats’ season opener. Upton-Sundance had the upper hand last season in a 40-14 contest. The Rams haven’t defeated the Bobcats since a 27-0 shutout in Big Horn’s undefeated 2019 season.