SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls swimmers competed in day two of a three-day state meet Friday, earning several places in the finals Saturday.
The following Sheridan High School swimmers competing in the finals are as follows:
• 200-yard medley relay (Ivanna Skydan, Olivia Dannhaus, Jaylynn Morgan, Avery McMullen)
• 200-yard freestyle relay (Mogan, Mountain, McMullen, Lilyahna Hancock)
• 400-yard freestyle relay (Hancock, Mountain, Dannhaus, Becca Oetken)
• Hancock in the 200-yard freestyle
• Dannhaus in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke
• Alexa Rambur in the 50-yard freestyle
• McMullen in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle
• Morgan in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly
• Mountain in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle
• Maggie Turpin, Ruby Jacobs and Emily Walton in the 1-meter diving
• Becca Oetken in the 100-yard freestyle
• Marly Graham in the 500-yard freestyle
• Skydan in the 100-yard backstroke