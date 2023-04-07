SHERIDAN — Surrounded by mounds of piled up snow and ice, the Sheridan High School boys soccer team finally hosted its first home soccer game of the season on Homer Scott Field Thursday, earning a shutout win against Campbell County 1-0.
“We were just so happy as a team to have a home game and get to play in front of the people that have been trying to support us all season and just haven’t had a chance to watch,” Broncs head coach Wade Kinsey said, noting young Storm club soccer players surrounded the field to watch the game.
Dane Steel assisted Cael Gilbertson in securing the lone goal of the game.
“The goal is to win, and we kept a win and a shutout, which are obviously priorities one and two,” Kinsey said.
The teams played on a football-regulation size turf, as snow impacted the ability to play on a full field. Kinsey said the team anticipated a smaller field helping players out because they’ve primarily practiced indoors on the basketball courts at SHS, but he said the performance was not their best.
“The expectations of ourselves are better than that performance,” Kinsey said.
The first 30 minutes of the match resulted in play Kinsey expects of his players, but sharpness of team cohesiveness weakened as time went on. Kinsey has implemented a new formation this year, and with those changes and field alterations, Kinsey believes there’s room for improvement ahead of Monday’s rescheduled season-opener game in Buffalo.
“We’re using a different formation than we’ve used before, so the responsibilities of the players on different spots of the field changed just slightly to mainly allow freedom within those roles, but their specific responsibilities change a little bit,” Kinsey said. “We did that to try to ease some of the wear and tear we are having on our outside wing players. They have appreciated it and for that purpose it’s working, but we were also hoping that by playing with a little more firepower up top, we’d be putting in more goals than we are. That’s maybe where it’s not totally working. But we have some other things in mind.”
The Broncs begin action in Buffalo Monday at 6 p.m., while the Lady Broncs host their first home game on Homer Scott Field Monday, also at 6 p.m.