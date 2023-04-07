SHERIDAN — Surrounded by mounds of piled up snow and ice, the Sheridan High School boys soccer team finally hosted its first home soccer game of the season on Homer Scott Field Thursday, earning a shutout win against Campbell County 1-0. 

“We were just so happy as a team to have a home game and get to play in front of the people that have been trying to support us all season and just haven’t had a chance to watch,” Broncs head coach Wade Kinsey said, noting young Storm club soccer players surrounded the field to watch the game. 

