SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys and girls soccer teams won the first games of the 4A East Regional Soccer Tournament Thursday, advancing the Broncs and Lady Broncs to Friday action.
The Lady Broncs took on close rival Campbell County 3 p.m. Thursday and pulled out a 2-1 win. The team faces Laramie High School 11 a.m. Friday in Cheyenne. The winner advances to the championship match Saturday, while the loser drops to the third-place game Saturday, with both games starting at 10 a.m.
The Broncs dominated Cheyenne East High School 8-2 in Thursday's 5 p.m. game, defeating the hosts for the third time this season and eliminating them from the regional tournament.
"Tonight was great," Broncs head coach Scott Soderstrom said after Thursday's game. "We have some momentum going into tomorrow. We did a great job of sticking to the game plan."
No. 3-ranked Sheridan plays No. 2 Cheyenne Central on Central's home field at 1 p.m. The winner of that match advances to the championship game at noon Saturday, while the loser advances to the third-place game, also at noon Saturday.