SHERIDAN — Luke Lawson wants to give back. Merritt Ehrmantraut aims to get lower on her backhand. Bob Faurot isn’t worried about wins.
The Sheridan High School tennis team has different goals for its spring season, a development period before the competitive fall. But they’re all back playing the same sport again after officially opening practice Monday.
“During the spring, I really emphasize ‘winning isn’t that important,’” Farout, Sheridan’s head coach, said. “If you have a weakness on a stroke, I want you to get in position and work on the stroke. I don’t care what the score is. I want to see the stroke instead of just getting the ball back any way you can. Now, in the fall, that’s different when the points count.
“This is your chance to work on what you’re working on when there’s not as much pressure.”
Eighteen players showed up for the first day of practice Monday, but with the school currently in the middle of its spring break, Faurot anticipates closer to 37 players when classes resume. The team draws more players in the spring than the fall because of its low-stress, developmental nature and junior high students often train with the high school athletes.
Faurot’s focus for the spring: placement of the ball.
“It’s one thing to hit it hard, but it’s another to put it where it’s going to do damage,” he said.
He preaches the fundamentals to all the players, regardless of whether they’re freshmen or seniors.
The freshmen, sophomores and juniors mainly are prepping for the fall. It’s a time for Ehrmantraut, a freshman, to rehearse staying low on her backhand.
Faurot said many of the Broncs don’t pick up a racket during the offseason, so the spring helps them knock the rust off.
“There’s at least eight more weeks they’ll have a racket in their hands,” he said.
For Lawson, who graduates in May, the spring allows him to assist teammates. He plans to compete only recreationally in college, so he doesn’t have an autumn season to prepare for. He considered not signing up for the spring slate before nixing the idea because of his love for the game.
He won’t be a coach in name, just an experienced presence.
“There are definitely some kids on the team who will benefit not necessarily from having me there specifically but from having other good kids there to hit against,” Lawson said. “I think the easiest way to get better at tennis is to play someone better than you.”
Plus, it’s fun.
The Broncs have five meets on their schedule, starting with the Hardin Invite April 14. The season ends May 6 in Billings, Montana. Faurot said he’s hoping to add more in between.
This will also be Faurot’s last three months as head coach. He will retire at the end of the season after more than 20 years of leading the program. The job is open to the public, and the school is still searching for a successor.