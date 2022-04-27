Tennis stock.jpg
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls and boys tennis teams competed in Hardin Tuesday, facing fellow Montana squads Park, Miles City and Hardin. 

For Sheridan, the girls No. 1 singles Alli Ligocki earned third place and No. 2 singles Madi Katschke earned fifth place. Girls No. 1 doubles Lauren Jensen and Brook Alexander earned fourth place and No. 2 doubles Katelyn Reckard and Sydni McArthur earned eighth place. 

For Sheridan boys, No. 1 singles Jake Woodrow took second place, No. 2 singles Sean Brown took fifth place, No. 2 singles Aaron Bujans took first place and Peter LaRosa took fifth place. In boys doubles, No. 1 Landis Zebroski and Cody Moeller earned seventh place while No. 2 doubles Dylan Thunder and Luca Sinclair earned eighth place.  Sheridan is scheduled to play in Casper Saturday. 

Individual match results are as follows for Sheridan athletes:

 

Girls

Alli Ligocki

Defeated Taiya Gaptilly Hardin 6-4, 6-4

Lost to Elsa Cajune Park 4-6, 2-6

Defeated Stella Rapson Miles City 6-4, 6-3

Madi Katschke

Lost to Stella Rapson Miles City Miles City 4-6, 6-2, (6-10)

Defeated Debra Don’t Mix Hardin 7-6(5), 6-3

Defeated Rayna Ponessa Miles City 6-4, 6-2

Lauren Jensen/Brook Alexander

Defeated Linderhand/Linderhand Hardin 6-3, 6-3

Lost to Cocotos/Chambers Park 6-2, 6-4

Lost to Barlog/Smith Miles City 4-6, 6-3, (10-4)

Katelyn Recard/Sydni McArthur

Lost to Barlog/Smith 6-2, 6-3

Lost to Tucillo/Grederickson Park 6-3, 6-2

Lost to Linderhand/Linderhand Hardin 6-2, 6-2

 

Boys 

Jake Woodrow

Defeated Charlie Lang Miles City 6-2, 6-4

Defeated Jameson Notebtoom Hardin 6-4, 6-4

Lost to Dalton Poleski Miles City 6-2, 6-2

Sean Brown

Lost to Bodie Shephardson Park 7-6(4), 6-3

Defeated Chase Wells Hardin 6-2, 7-6(5)

Defeated Charlie Lang Miles City 6-2, 4-6, (10-8)

Aaron Bujans

Defeated Gentry Holman Miles City 6-2, 6-7(4), (11-9)

Defeated Carter Frederickson Park 7-5, 6-3

Defeated Brock Boyer Hardin 2-6, 6-2, (10-6)

Peter LaRosa

Lost to Brock Boyer 7-5, 6-4

Defeated Gentry Holman Miles City 5-7, 6-2, (10-3)

Landis Zebroski/Cody Moeller

Lost to Boyer/Reisig Hardin 6-4, 6-2

Lost to Jergenson/Dunn Park 7-5, 6-3

Defeated Thunder/Sinclair Sheridan 7-5, 6-3

Dylan Thunder/Luca Sinclair

Lost to Larson/Hostman Miles City 6-4, 6-2

Lost to Jorgensen/Beitel Park 6-2, 6-2

Lost to Zebroski/Moeller Sheridan 7-5, 6-3

