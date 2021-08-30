SHERIDAN — Alli Ligocki likes the newfound freedom of being able to show a little anger.
Last year, as a Sheridan High School girls No. 3 doubles player, she hid her frustration when she wasn’t playing well. She wanted to stay steady for her partner and not ruin the vibe of their pairing.
But this season, Ligocki is the Lady Broncs’ No. 2 singles player. It’s all on her.
“In singles, if I get negative about myself, I don’t really care about it,” Ligocki said. “I know that I’m mad at myself for a reason. But if I’m playing doubles, my partner wouldn’t really know (why I’m upset), so I have to be more positive.”
Ligocki, a sophomore, joins junior Sydni Bilyeu as Sheridan’s new top two girls singles players this year. They filled the spots vacated by two former 4A state champions, Ella Laird and Julia Kutz, who graduated last spring.
“When you lose (a bunch of seniors) and you don’t have anyone in waiting to take over the singles spots, it’s difficult,” Sheridan head tennis coach Bob Faurot said. “You go into the season totally unknown.”
But Faurot uses a pretty clear-cut way to determine who slots into the singles positions. Anyone who wants to try for the spots is entered into challenge matches. At the end, the two winners earn the roles.
Bilyeu claimed the No. 1 singles position. She always strived to reach that level.
But for Ligocki, a solid doubles player, she had a choice to make. She could either play as one half of the No. 1 girls doubles tandem or as the No. 2 girls singles player. She slept on it, and even though she had never played singles before, she decided to give it a shot.
“It was an even decision,” Ligocki said. “I played No. 3 doubles last year with Gillian (Mitzel). I really liked it because I’m very good at the net. However, I’m also an independent person, so when I play singles, I only have me to keep track of instead of another person. So it was pretty even. But I decided, in singles, I can keep track of myself and I can still go to the net, which I do a lot anyway.”
Plus, it allowed her to be more emotive. Bilyeu likes that aspect, too, and said she feels added pressure as a singles player.
“You just get to blame yourself if you make a mistake,” Bilyeu said. “You’re going to play some of the better competitors from other teams. Also, the singles positions get the most points for the team.”
But neither Bilyeu or Ligocki worried about the step up in competition.
Bilyeu spent the summer training to be more consistent from the baseline and with her serve. Ligocki worked to develop top spin and sharpen her strategy.
Now, a few weeks into their new roles, they prefer singles to doubles, and their switches are paying off.
Saturday, Bilyeu and Ligocki both won their two respective matches against Powell and Cody. Bilyeu claimed each of hers in two sets. Ligocki went three sets against Powell but finished in two against Cody.
Neither had much to be frustrated about.