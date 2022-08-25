SHERIDAN — Despite working with the athletes for only a few weeks, new tennis head coach Kelley Glackin has high hopes for the 2022 fall season.
The team includes 51 students, 20 more athletes than the previous year. Glackin said she knows a great team when she sees one due to her extensive nine years of coaching.
“Both the boys and the girls are pretty motivated,” Glackin said. “They have been working hard, so it will be fun to see how they do.”
Glackin said the group has a substantial number of upperclassmen to carry the team, as well as several freshmen coming in that appear promising. A foreign exchange student from the Netherlands also joined the team this year.
This season, Glackin is focusing on goal-setting, making sure the team has clear goals to work toward.
Juniors May Lawson and Madi Katschke have been a part of the team for their entire high school careers and enjoy every part of the sport.
This season, Katschke is focusing her attention toward learning how to play with different people well, allowing for her to gain a top spot. On the other hand, Lawson aims to perfect her technique to also gain a top spot to compete at state.
Team members also set goals outside of the sport. For example, the girls on the team set a goal to beat the boys in academics.
The team improved skills while training during the summer. The group met two days a week to practice hitting and competed in matches once a week. Glackin also conducted speed and strength training and encouraged players to participate in tournaments.
“Traditionally, some tennis players do not think about their speed and strength, but training that can make them stronger and better athletes in the end,” Glackin said.
The team looks forward to the state tournament, where there are only 10 spots each for boys and girls.
