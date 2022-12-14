SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School senior Josie Ankney will travel to Australia in July 2023 with the U.S. track and field team to compete against multiple countries.

Ankney began her throwing career with shot put and discus her sophomore year of high school and has already seen incredible results, including numerous universities reaching out with offers, as well as opportunities such as the trip abroad.

Annelise Hoffmann is an intern at The Sheridan Press through Sheridan High School's internship program.

