SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School senior Josie Ankney will travel to Australia in July 2023 with the U.S. track and field team to compete against multiple countries.
Ankney began her throwing career with shot put and discus her sophomore year of high school and has already seen incredible results, including numerous universities reaching out with offers, as well as opportunities such as the trip abroad.
Coast 2 Coast, a multi-sport program, provides opportunities for many successful athletes from all over the U.S. to compete with other countries in Australia, as well as enjoying sightseeing and other activities in the country and in Hawaii. Numerous college track coaches will lead the U.S. team of 150 athletes.
Ankney is currently raising money to cover the cost of the trip, starting by raffling off a beef that has been donated to her for the cause.
“Being raised in Sheridan, everybody is super supportive,” she said of her fundraising success so far. “People kept telling me that they didn’t want [the beef], but they did want to donate.” Because of this, Ankney has also started a GoFundMe.
“She has all the things you can’t teach,” said Marshall McEwen, one of Ankney’s throwing coaches at Sheridan High School. McEwen worked to recruit her to the Sheridan throwing team as soon as he could. “[I told her,] Josie, this will be the best thing you ever did,” he said.
McEwen admired Ankney’s competitiveness, coachability and hard work ethic.
“If you had to pick up a hay bale and throw it, she’d want to throw it the farthest,” he said.
Ankney, without history of throwing prior to her sophomore year, throws impressive distances, with a shot put distance of 40 feet, 5.5 inches and 113 feet, 3 inches in discus. Finishing first this past year at Wyoming’s Northwest Regional meet and going on to place third in shot put at a competitive state meet, Ankney’s progress has shown and the results of her hard work are evident.
McEwen explained throwing is an incredibly technical sport, and it takes just as much technique as it does strength.
“They’re not natural movements,” he said. “It’s not something you would’ve done as a kid, like playing catch. The technique is not easy.”
Ankney’s continuous persistence and ability to handle the frustration of such a sport is impressive, said McEwen, adding he is confident she will be incredibly successful with her throwing career in the future.
“I have to work harder at disc; it’s a lot more technique,” Ankney said. “My favorite is shot; it’s like my forte and I’m really good at it naturally.”
As Ankney anticipates her trip, she said she looks forward to the tourist attractions and experiences the team will enjoy, as well as the competition itself, and she said she is especially looking forward to meeting athletes from all over the world. She hopes to bring her parents along to Australia as well.
Ankney is also involved in many other extracurriculars, including FFA, 4-H, trap shooting and National Honor Society.
“Josie said, ‘this is what I want to do,’ and she decided she wanted to get a scholarship to throw and she put her mind to it, and she will get a good scholarship I’m sure. It’s been fun to watch,” McEwen said.
Ankney’s GoFundMe for the cost of the trip to Australia is titled “Josie’s International Track Meet.”
Annelise Hoffmann is an intern at The Sheridan Press through Sheridan High School's internship program.