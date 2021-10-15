SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School will honor some of its former state championship-winning teams with upcoming celebrations.
On Oct. 22, the 2011 state champion volleyball team will be recognized at Sheridan’s volleyball game against Campbell County. Anyone who was on the 2011 team is invited to attend. The contest also serves as Senior Night for the current Lady Broncs.
A week later, on Oct. 29, Sheridan will host its Night of Champions during the first-round 4A state football playoff game. At halftime of the contest, which the Broncs have already clinched as a home game, the school will honor championship teams that share a decennial connection to 2011. Those teams include 1971 and 1981 girls swimming, 1991 and 2011 boys golf, 1991 girls tennis, and 1921, 1931, 1991 and 2011 football.
If you are a member of one of these teams or can provide information on how we can reach out and contact these athletes, please call Don Julian, Brick Cegelski or Deb Hanson at 672-2495.