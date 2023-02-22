SHERIDAN — The Sheridan boys wrestling team will seek its first state championship title since 1990. The Broncs wrestle Friday and Saturday in Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center for all the marbles.
Additionally, the girls wrestling teams will make history at the state championship. Wyoming High School Activities Association sanctioned girls wrestling this year, making it the first championship for the program.
The girls grapplers didn’t have to qualify for state through a regional tournament, therefore every Lady Bronc will represent SHS Friday.
The boys team had a season of firsts. The Broncs won the Shane Shatto Invitational for the first time in school history since the invitational’s inception in the early 2000s. Sheridan also won the Ron Thon Tournament — an all-class competition featuring every team in the Cowboy State for the first time in 32 years. SHS is now on a mission to make more history this season.
“We have that ultimate goal of winning a state championship, but that can't happen without good wrestling,” head coach Tyson Shatto said. “We know that so we've got to be ready to wrestle our best.”
The Broncs had seven wrestlers that won their regional championships: Cody Dunham (113), Landon Wood (126), Keegan Rager (132), Dane Steel (152), Kelton Crow (160), Terran Grooms (170) and Colson Coon (182). Steel is the only returning state champion, and the Broncs could benefit from having more first-place finishers but the grapplers also benefit from placing in the top four.
The Broncs have 23 wrestlers competing at state. At regionals, 11 were finalists and 15 placed in the top four.
Shatto said historically, teams that win the state championship have anywhere from nine to 14 placers. He expects that to be the same for this weekend’s state championship tournaments. Teams such as Star Valley, Natrona County, Cheyenne East and Thunder Basin are top squads that will be vying to finish first along with Sheridan.
“There's a lot that goes into winning at the state tournament, you’ve got to be able to control the nerves and just go out and perform,” Shatto said.
The Broncs have momentum on their side as they soundly defeated a top-ranked opponent in Thunder Basin 44-20 Feb. 10 — senior recognition night.
The Sheridan boys wrestling team left no chance of being trapped and unable to reach Casper this weekend. They left early Tuesday morning to beat the storm. They’ll stay in a hotel and practice in venues in Casper before the main event.
“I think I'm just going to chillax and use my time to plan out some matches, watch film and just get a grasp of where I'm at and see where to go from there,” Dunham said.
Eagles preparing in Casper
The Tongue River wrestling team is also in search of a first. The Eagles have never had a state champion in its young five-year program history.
A prime candidate for the first is AJ Moline who won the 170-pound regional last weekend. Head coach CJ Scholl said he likes where Moline is in the bracket. Scholl was also pleased with his whole team at regionals. Aidan Collingwood finished second in the 138-pound class. Kaeden Smith, Carter Maslowski and Jacob Brown also placed third in their respective classes. The Eagles also had a pair of fourth-place finishers with Kaden Hill and Caleb Vollmer.
“We’re peaking at the end of the season, which is every coach's hope and dream,” Scholl said. “So to see everybody wrestle at their best last week, it was huge for us and I was so pleasantly surprised and excited. Now I'm just hoping we could take another step and wrestle even better.”
The Eagles left Dayton at 10 a.m. Tuesday to beat the winter storm rolling in. Like Sheridan, they’ll spend most of their time in a hotel leading to Friday and Saturday’s matches.
“We've got pretty scheduled days,” Scholl said. “We’ll wake up, get some weight checks and get breakfast. Then we have study hall so these guys can do schoolwork and stay ahead academically so that we don't fall behind this week. And then we've got some time where we'll go to the mall to hang out with the guys and walk around, but then we’ve got practice at the event center.”
There are a number of TR parents who are at the hotel with the team leading to the state championship tournaments.
“We have moms that are making meals and bringing them to the hotels for our boys. The team is still getting home-cooked meals on the road,” Scholl said. “I think that's a huge shout-out to our team moms this year. I'm in love with the support that we have.”