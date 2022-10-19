SHERIDAN — It’s time for the Broncs to honor the players that helped them succeed the last four seasons.

The Sheridan High School football team (8-0) will honor their veteran players on senior night Friday against Campbell County (4-4) for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Homer Scott Field. The senior class has led the team to an undefeated season with just one game remaining in the regular season. If all goes as planned, they’ll have won three state titles by the time they graduate.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

