SHERIDAN — It’s time for the Broncs to honor the players that helped them succeed the last four seasons.
The Sheridan High School football team (8-0) will honor their veteran players on senior night Friday against Campbell County (4-4) for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Homer Scott Field. The senior class has led the team to an undefeated season with just one game remaining in the regular season. If all goes as planned, they’ll have won three state titles by the time they graduate.
The Broncs used to have fits against Campbell County. The Camels defeated Sheridan six games in a row from 2012-2016. In 2017 much of the student allotment was passed on to Thunder Basin. Most of the players and coaches went on to Thunder Basin, leaving Campbell in disarray. The Broncs have won all six games from then on, dominating the series, outscoring the Camels 254-29 since 2017.
Sheridan head coach Jeff Mowry said despite the recent domination in the series, the Camels are a threat. Campbell showed signs in last season’s 38-7 loss that they had the ability to make plays with a freshman quarterback, Mason Drube. He is now a sophomore.
“They tested us pretty well there. (Drube) scrambled out of the pocket and went down the sideline for about 80 yards and made us look bad. And fortunately for us, there was a holding, and he got called back. But he has the ability to do that… And he has a huge arm,” Mowry said.
Sheridan has relied heavily on the senior class this season. Mathew Ketner has made a difference both at the receiver position as well as defensive back. He’s even a play maker on special teams.
“Matthew’s an awesome young man that is an explosive return man. Anytime he gets the ball, he’s a fun guy to watch on the football field and he’s a young, humble, quiet leader in the locker room.”
Quarterback Cael Gilbertson is not only a play maker behind the center, but he’s also made plays as a corner.
“I’ve known him since he was 2 years old and it’s been fun to watch him grow up in the program and he’s battled some injuries his freshman and junior year and stayed determined and continues to grow and is doing a nice job in his senior year,” Mowry said.
Colson Coon’s performance at his time at Sheridan speaks for itself. Last year’s Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year is averaging around eight yards per carry this season. Mowry believes Coon has a good shot at becoming the first back-to-back Gatorade Player of the Year in state history.
“He’s a great young man that has continued to get better throughout his four years. He’s a very coachable young man, which is the best part about him as a player,” Mowry said.
Wideout and linebacker Casen Willson didn’t play a lot of varsity snaps before this season but has improved leaps and bounds, according to Mowry.
“He continued to work at it. He’s really worked on his speed, his strength and his size and has done a phenomenal job and battled a couple of injuries this year, but he’s doing a phenomenal job for us,” Mowry said.
Dillan Bennett was the only returning offensive lineman coming into this season. He was injured in game one but returned last week against Natrona County.
“He’s a good leader for us, it was great to get him back, and he’s going to help us down the road, as experienced he is on the offensive line,” Mowry said.
The Broncs have won four games this season by one score or less. Sheridan wouldn’t have been undefeated to this point without the senior class.
“They do a tremendous job whether they’re on the field a lot or not, they’re great leaders,” Mowry said. “This group of seniors has handled everything that’s come their way with adversity. Some have played more than others, but they handle it with tremendous class and high character.”
Eagles honor five seniors
Tongue River (7-1) faces Wheatland (2-6) Friday at 6 p.m. for their senior night. The Eagles have never defeated the Bulldogs in program history. With a win, it would be the third time this season that Tongue River has defeated a team they’ve never beaten.
Head coach Steve Hanson said his team is hungry after losing 14-0 to rival Big Horn last week. Hanson wants the senior leadership to come through and end the season with a win before the playoffs.
Senior Bonner Wood has been a force on the offensive and defensive line this season.
“Bonner is a hustle guy. He has high intensity and cares about his teammates. He is just a physical presence. He flies around with this reckless abandon. He’s fun to coach,” Hanson said.
Javin Walker is one of a few wideouts that have burnt opponents this season and also plays corner. Walker has received the nickname, “Bulldog.” He earned the moniker for the way he leaps into tackles.
“He has been arguably our best defensive back this season. He has a great personality and is a hardworking kid. He’s come leaps and bounds over his time here,” Hanson said.
Nate Guimond has been utilized a lot as a receiver and at linebacker his senior season.
“He’s one of the more athletic kids I’ve ever coached. He was special in middle school. Nate needed football and football needed Nate. He’s grown a lot personally at his time here,” Hanson said.
If you’ve been to a Tongue River football game this season, you’ve definitely heard Tavis Aksamit’s name spoken by the PA announcer. Aksamit has played running back and stops the run on defense as a linebacker. He’s the leading tackler on the team.
“He’s everything you would want your son to be. I can’t pay him a better compliment than that,” Hanson said. “He’s hardworking and humble. He is intense and easygoing. But he’s also a great student. He’s a great kid. And on the football field, he’s a bad dude. He’s proved that nice guys can be bad dudes.”
Big Horn travels to Burns
The Rams football team (6-1) secured the No. 1 seed for the playoffs but wants to finish the season with a win at Burns (4-3). Big Horn kicks off Friday at 7 p.m.
Burns has played games close; it doesn’t matter whether they’re facing a winning or losing team.
“We’ve called them Jekyll and Hyde. Because on one hand, they’ve got athletes and they’ve got capability and they’ve shown on film that they can play good football,” head coach Kirk McLaughlin said. “But on the other hand, why is every game close?” We’ve got to be ready for whatever they bring, because we got to be our own monster and be road warriors.”
The Rams will head south Thursday and stay at a hotel in Cheyenne for the night. Big Horn will make the rest of the trip from there. The haul is more than five hours long. Bus rides can be intense heading into a road environment, but McLaughlin said this one will be relaxed for the most part.
“It is pretty calm and relaxed,” McLaughlin said. “We stop to do a walkthrough on somebody else’s field, and we get focused and dial in there. And then we just kind of let them hang out. And we obviously don’t let them misbehave or anything like that. But then as we get closer, the kids can feel it and get a little more dialed in.”