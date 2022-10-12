SHERIDAN — Sometimes it takes a key win to bring a program to the next level. That’s what the Lady Broncs think they’ve found in their last game.

 The Sheridan High School volleyball team (6-18) has struggled in what first year Lady Bronc head coach Kaitlyn Zarpentine has described as a foundation season. All Sheridan’s wins have come against teams with losing seasons — until Oct. 7. That’s when the Lady Broncs traveled to Casper and shocked Natrona County. Sheridan upset the Lady Mustangs (17-7) in five sets (25-23, 14-25, 25-22, 16-25, 22-20.) Natrona County has 10 seniors, compared to Sheridan’s three.

