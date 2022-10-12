SHERIDAN — Sometimes it takes a key win to bring a program to the next level. That’s what the Lady Broncs think they’ve found in their last game.
The Sheridan High School volleyball team (6-18) has struggled in what first year Lady Bronc head coach Kaitlyn Zarpentine has described as a foundation season. All Sheridan’s wins have come against teams with losing seasons — until Oct. 7. That’s when the Lady Broncs traveled to Casper and shocked Natrona County. Sheridan upset the Lady Mustangs (17-7) in five sets (25-23, 14-25, 25-22, 16-25, 22-20.) Natrona County has 10 seniors, compared to Sheridan’s three.
With the big win, the Lady Broncs know they are capable of much more than what they’ve shown this season. Luckily for them, they have four games remaining in the regular season to show how far they’ve come.
Zarpentine came from a winning program at Idaho Falls High School. She has family in another region in Wyoming, which made the move less daunting when her husband Jacob Zarpentine, landed a job at Tongue River High School as its activities director and student counselor. Kaitlyn Zarpentine’s mother had coached Idaho Falls before she did, so volleyball is a sport that runs deep in the family.
Zarpentine said she saw something from her team that she hadn’t seen all season — they played a full game of sound volleyball. The Lady Broncs even came from behind in the fifth set. Once down, 14-11, The Lady Broncs found a way when their backs could have been against the wall.
“It was nice to see them stay upbeat for once,” Zarpentine said.
“They were also extremely gritty; we weren’t nervous when we were down in the fifth. We had nothing to lose, we were ready to go after the timeout, and went back out there. And they just built up from there. And we ended up beating them. I think we finally proved we can do it.”
Zarpentine describes her coaching style as patient with high expectations. Her practices are highly competitive and come with consequences of bad play. Pushups are given out like candy to a child trick-or-treating.
“I feel very intense, but it's with the understanding that I know what it's like for them to be on the court,” she said. “They understand that there are expectations they need to be met. There's no excuses. But we also point out the things they’ve done well; win or lose.”
The Lady Broncs will head into regional play as the underdog. That’s exactly how Zarpentine wants to be perceived.
“No one takes us seriously and it's like our best weapon,” she said. “There's no target on our backs and it's the best place to be. That's the zone I love to be in because everything at that point is just fun. We just get to compete and have fun.”
The Lady Bronc players feel like they’ve seen improvement as the season has progressed. The upset win over Natrona County was exciting for them but wasn’t as much of a surprise.
“We had the potential,” senior Brooke Larsen said. “I feel like we've seen some improvement. And we've grown in our mindsets and attitudes, which is a big part of it.”
The Lady Broncs want to prove that the win over Natrona County is a strong pivot for the team and wasn’t just a one game phenomenon.
“We’ve grown a lot throughout the season,” sophomore Kailee Holst said. “Like any game, we can see our improvement. I believe we can beat any team if we put our minds to it.”
Zarpentine knows she is asking a lot of her players and acknowledges she can rustle feathers. But even so, Holst described her head coach as “sweet” and Larsen said Zarpentine is fun to play for.
“When we were in the time periods where we were not winning games, I was so proud of these girls and everything that they were trying to accomplish,” Zarpentine said. “They were trying to learn they were buying into the system. It's not easy. They have a lot of coaches coming at them with a lot of information, all the time. And they just really embraced it. And they really rocked with it and tried their best this season. I commend them for trying to learn everything we're teaching them, because it's a lot.”
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.