SHERIDAN — The Broncs’ Saturday invitational win went well beyond sport. It meant much more.
It was an opportunity to honor a life that ended far too soon.
The Sheridan boys wrestling team won the Shane Shatto Memorial Invitational Saturday, defeating 28 other teams for first place.
The annual invitational at Douglas High School is named after Sheridan head coach Tyson Shatto’s cousin who was one of eight killed by a drunk driver. Shane Shatto, a 19-year-old from Douglas, was just starting his sophomore year at the University of Wyoming where he was studying engineering in hopes of becoming an aeronautical engineer. He died Sept. 16, 2001.
Shane Shatto graduated from Douglas High School in the top 5% of his class in 2000. He was a two-time cross-country state champion and eight-time individual track champion. Shatto wanted to join the Navy, but his preferred career path was denied due to being diagnosed with color blindness.
“Instead of going to the Naval Academy, he found himself wrestling in Wyoming. Instead of wrestling, he found himself running cross-country. So he kept navigating and finding things about himself,” Tyson Shatto said.
“But one thing Shane never fell short of was hard work. He put in constant time and energy into the things he was passionate about.”
The Broncs coach described his cousin as a “character.”
“He was joyful and fun. He didn’t mind playing pranks and tricks. All of us cousins were around the same age, and he felt more like a brother as our families did a lot together. And Shane was a big piece of it,” Tyson Shatto said.
Shane Shatto started cross-country running to get in better shape for wrestling, Tyson Shatto said. He finished No. 2 out of the Wyoming runners in the teams’ first meet of the season. A couple of days later, terrorists attacked the World Trade Center and the Pentagon on Sept. 11. NCAA events were canceled the following week. With an unexpected day off, a group of eight cross-country athletes went to Fort Collins, Colorado, to purchase running shoes.
The group of UW students was making their way to campus early in the morning when a one-ton pickup truck struck a packed Jeep Wagoneer. The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 287 near the town of Tie Siding, 17 miles south of Laramie.
Shane Shatto was killed along with seven others: Nick Schabron, from Laramie; Joshua Jones, from Salem, Oregon; Kyle Johnson of Riverton; Morgan McLeland, from Gillette; Kevin Salverson, from Cheyenne; Cody Brown, from Hudson, Colorado, and Canadian Justin Lambert-Belanger, from Timmons, Ontario.
The pickup truck’s driver, Clinton Haskins, a 21-year-old student at UW from Colorado was the lone survivor of the crash. Haskins’ blood alcohol level was well over the legal limit two hours after the accident. According to Sports Illustrated, Haskins came from a party and was speeding south to Fort Collins to “patch things up” with his girlfriend. He then drifted over the center line and smashed into the Jeep before the sun rose that morning. The drunk driver had minor injuries.
Tyson Shatto said he vividly remembers the last conversation he had with Shane Shatto. On Sep. 12, the University of Wyoming had a candlelight vigil for the terrorist attacks.
“Shane and I stopped right in the middle of the road. He told me his plans and I told him I planned to go home to celebrate my birthday (Sept. 15). It was the last time Tyson Shatto saw his cousin.
Tyson Shatto’s family received a call from the Douglas coroner and was instructed to visit Shane Shatto’s parents’ house. Tyson Shatto remembers the trip being quiet and somber. He walked into the house and was informed of Shane Shatto’s passing.
“It was just a day of disbelief, heartbreak and madness. It was so emotional. I was still a young man trying to navigate and find my direction in life. It was a hard reset,” Tyson Shatto said.
The Sheridan coach estimated the Shane Shatto Memorial Invitation to be in its 21st year. This was the first time Tyson Shatto has led a team to first place in the invitational, having finished in second place five times, and third place several times as well. He and the Broncs finally shattered the glass ceiling.
“I think it’s great that we won that tournament for the Shatto family. It’s great Sheridan is getting on top,” senior wrestler Kolten Powers said.
Tyson Shatto expressed his thoughts on winning the memorial invitational named after his cousin.
“We’ve had a fair share of success there, but this year was different. Winning means a lot. This tournament is named after Shane, and there is emotion that goes into that. It just felt right,” Tyson Shatto said. “To put the Shatto name on it was the icing on the cake.”
Shane Shatto left behind his parents Kerry and Margo Shatto and his two younger siblings Brady and Kelsey. Tyson Shatto said Shane Shatto’s parents do a presentation every year at the invitational that warns the student athletes, parents and everyone else in the gymnasium of the consequences of drinking and driving.
“It’s a somber moment,” Tyson Shatto said. “It’s meant to be heartfelt, it’s meant to hurt. And we’re OK with it as a family because Shane’s never coming back and we don’t want him to be forgotten either.”