CASPER — Sheridan’s 33 year wait is over. The Bronc grapplers won its second state championship Saturday night at the Ford Wyoming Center. It’s Sheridan High School’s first wrestling title since 1990. 

“It took a lot of work to get on top,” head coach Tyson Shatto said. “I think it’s gonna take a little bit of reflection to put it all together but it does mean the world to me. “We are going to celebrate and take it all in and be grateful and happy to be able to do what we did. This was our goal, and to achieve it is so special.” 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

