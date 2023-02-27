CASPER — Sheridan’s 33 year wait is over. The Bronc grapplers won its second state championship Saturday night at the Ford Wyoming Center. It’s Sheridan High School’s first wrestling title since 1990.
“It took a lot of work to get on top,” head coach Tyson Shatto said. “I think it’s gonna take a little bit of reflection to put it all together but it does mean the world to me. “We are going to celebrate and take it all in and be grateful and happy to be able to do what we did. This was our goal, and to achieve it is so special.”
The Broncs scored 260 points over the weekend, defeating Thunder Basin who sat in second place with 247.5 points.
Sheridan had three state champions: Dane Steel (152-pounds), Kelten Crow (160) and Colson Coon (182).
The Broncs also had six state runner-ups: Kolten Powers (120-pounds), Landon Wood (126), Keegan Rager (132), Dylan Goss (138), Terran Grooms (170) and Aiden Selcher (220). Additionally, Sheridan had three top-six placers in Cody Dunham (third place), River Osborne (fourth-place) and Cache Wood (fifth-place).
Sheridan opened Saturday’s championships by losing four consecutive matches. Steel brought the Broncs to their winning ways as he won by decision over Natrona County’s Beau Russell. Steel is now a two-time state champion as he earned his first last year. Crow won his championship match by decision over Sam Thornhill of Rock Springs.
“It’s been a dream of ours,” Crow said of Sheridan winning the title. “I watched my older brother, and his team did good but not quite good enough. It’s something that stuck with us and we wanted it so bad. We started with building an excellent culture. Bronc wrestling is on top.”
Steel and Crow switched weight classes in time for the state tournament as the coaching staff saw an advantage in doing so.
“(Assistant coach) Mark Lane had some insight on that and thought that might be the difference coming down the stretch and he was spot on,” Shatto said. “These coaches are constantly thinking and they’re close with the kids in our program. We’re all in this together.”
Coon defeated Colby Olson of Cheyenne East by decision to take the 182-pound title.
Shatto emphasized earning the state championship took an enormous amount of work.
“It’s been years and years since it’s been done. It takes a lot of work. We’ve been close before. We poured a lot into this program and to see this for Sheridan is pretty special.”
A number of Bronc wrestlers had tears of joy streaming down their faces when waiting for their turn to pose with the state championship trophy. The Broncs took a longer way home Saturday night since a stretch of I-25 was closed. The team had a police escort into Sheridan later that night and was greeted to the sounds of local honking their vehicles, celebrating their long-awaited accomplishment.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.