SHERIDAN — During the 2021 spring track and field season, sisters Jane and Addie Pendergast ran side by side at practice in the shadows of the Bighorn Mountains at Tongue River High School.
This year, though, their side-by-side time comes only during competitive track meets, as Addie Pendergast transferred to Sheridan High School for her sophomore year. Despite the distance and increased rivalry, the sisters continue supporting each other as if they were still teammates donning green and white jerseys.
“It’s never really been a competition,” Addie Pendergast said. “It’s more we’re running for each other, and every win is a win for one another.”
The sisters ran in different events last year, with Addie Pendergast competing in longer distance races while older sister Jane Pendergast focused on short-distance races and hurdles. With the move, the now-Lady Bronc runs short-distance races of the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes. The Lady Eagle also runs the 200- and 400-meter dashes, which pits the sisters against each other at weekly meets.
At Sheridan’s Dan Hansen Invitational April 21, the girls ran hip-to-hip in the same heat of the 200-meter dash. The Pendergasts took first and second, with younger sister overpowering the older.
Her younger sister’s success doesn’t affect Jane Pendergast, though.
“She runs a lot more than me, so I expected her to be faster than me,” Jane Pendergast said. “I don’t think it affects me that much. I’m just happy for her.”
The humble attitudes and positive mutual support do not go unnoticed by their respective coaches, either. SHS head track and field coach Taylor Kelting commented on Addie Pendergast’s “remarkable” athleticism as well as both girls’ character.
“They’re phenomenal young girls,” Kelting said, noting Addie Pendergast’s humility and constant teammate-focused attitude. “They’ve done a great job of being raised.”
TRHS head coach Steve Hanson said the same thing, coaching the girls for their first high school sports season together.
“It’s still special to get to see them (compete against one another),” Hanson said. “Seeing them go one and two in the (200-meter dash) was awesome to see the Pendergast girls on the top of the podium.
“It’s been a real blessing to get to coach wonderful kids like Jane and Addie both, and I want all the best things in the world for Addie and it’s great the move has been so positive for her,” he continued. “We’re blessed to have Janie on our team. She’s a cornerstone, the kind of kid every coach wants on their team.”
Spring track and field season was the only time the Pendergast sisters played the same sport. Addie Pendergast ran cross-country and indoor track and field, while Jane Pendergast played volleyball and basketball before returning to track. This year, Addie Pendergast had to run only junior varsity during cross-country and indoor track and field.
Wyoming High School Activities Association rules changed to allow her to run in varsity track and field meets for the spring season, but she still cannot compete or place at regional or state tournaments, making last week’s action her last for the spring season. Fortunately for the runner and her teammates, she will start the 2022-23 sports seasons fully eligible to contribute to team success, which bodes well for SHS athletics, as Addie Pendergast has recorded 55-second 400-meter dash times, nearing the Wyoming track and field record of 54.78 seconds.
Jane Pendergast graduates this month, leaving her sister and family for the first time to attend college at Washington State University to study genetics and cell biology. She may run collegiately, but if she doesn’t, she still plans to participate in intramural sports. Even with her little sister taking podium spaces ahead of her, she said she appreciates the time she’s had with her during their school years together and encourages other sibling sets to do the same.
“Cherish the moments you have with them,” Jane Pendergast said. “There is a lot of competition, but at the same time in 30 years when you look back at it, you’ll be happy you got to see your friends and family compete at the same level.”