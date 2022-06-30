SHERIDAN — From the names alone or even from looks, passersby may not know Ellie Williams and Libby Gardner are sisters. With a mixed family, the two have grown up together, which has resulted in them playing multiple sports side by side throughout their school years.
While self-admittedly different and independent, the two still found value in playing basketball and soccer together for years before graduation split them up for their futures as athletes.
“It’ll be sad when we leave but it’ll be good to do our own thing at the same time,” Williams said.
The two said they’ll cherish the summer together, reminiscing about the positive experiences competing side by side as siblings and teammates throughout the years. While they’ll cheer each other on during their next steps in life, sadness certainly accompanies the memories.
“We’re just there for each other, that’s been super nice,” Williams said. “Even when we were younger, I’d get super protective when Libby was in goal.”
The girls graduated from Sheridan High School in May and head separate ways this fall. Williams will attend Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne and play soccer.
Gardner will attend Northern Arizona University and not pick up any official collegiate athletics.
“I’ll play intramurals and golf for fun,” Gardner said.
Williams started playing soccer after watching her mother play in adult women’s leagues growing up.
“I was always around soccer, so I started playing it here before me and my mom moved to Billings,” Williams said. “Then we moved to Billings and I was playing soccer, so Libby started playing soccer.”
“And the same thing with basketball, too,” Gardner said.
“But backwards,” Williams added, noting she started playing basketball because her sister was already playing.
Growing up playing together, the girls learned to feed off each other’s play and complement the other.
“We have this relationship where you know what each other’s going to do,” Gardner said. “For soccer, I’m the goalie and she’s my center defender so we have that dependent relationship.”
Williams said when younger, they competed against each other, whereas throughout high school they competed with each other, both doing their jobs well because their positions worked together, at least in soccer. In basketball, though, coaches placed the two in interchangeable roles, so they substituted each other during games and practice.
As they played together, two sets of little eyes watched them intently, learning how to interact as athletes, siblings and friends. Gardner and Williams have two younger sisters, one of which follows directly in the older girls’ footsteps.
“I definitely think we have (influenced our sister) because she’ll come to all of our games,” Williams said.
“She’s louder than the parents,” Gardner added.
The younger sister tells her role models she wants to play their positions, wanting to do what they’re doing.