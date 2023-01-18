SHERIDAN — When it’s time to head up the mountain and “shred” the slopes, you have two options: skiing or snowboarding.
Beginners that are split between the two may be keen on picking the sport that’s easiest to learn.
Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area Snow Sports Director Christy Lohof expressed skiing is a bit more beginner friendly.
“I usually encourage a very first-timer to take a few ski lessons and get comfortable with the whole process of skiing of taking the lifts, getting in and out of your equipment and getting familiar with signs, and so forth,” Lohof said. “It's a little more natural on skis and a little bit more like walking. Then if they want to switch to snowboarding, it makes sense.”
No matter if one chooses to hit the slopes with a snowboard or skis, they will certainly not stick out like a sore thumb.
Adventure Sports Equipment employee Jake Kekich estimates 60% of the customers he serves rent skis as opposed to snowboards. Kekich said that the 10% advantage comes from children that are new to riding the slopes. Lohof also said 60% of those who winter recreated at Antelope Butte are riding on a pair of skis and the majority of lessons are tailored to skiers.
Antelope Butte offers both private and group lessons. Lohof said the most common lesson is “first chair,” which is for beginning skiers or snowboarders that is four weeks with one lesson per week.
Brian Berglund was a ski instructor at Antelope Butte but then was asked to learn snowboarding this winter so he could instruct it as well. It only took Berglund shy of two weeks of practice to feel confident in his skills to instruct snowboarding. He expressed it took him less time than most because he had experience surfing in his time living in southern California.
Berglund suggests beginners pick whichever sport they desire to learn.
“If you're more passionate about one versus the other, I would jump into the one that you have the most desire to learn,” Berglund said.
He also said snowboarding takes more dedication to learn as it’s more difficult to navigate as the lifts are more designed for skiers.
“You're not really ready to snowboard when the chair gets to the top,” Berglund said. “One foot is out of your bindings and your balance is compromised a little bit. I think it's certainly more difficult on a snowboard when you're first learning. Not to discourage anybody from snowboarding. I think it's definitely easy enough to pick out but there has to be a desire to keep working at it.”
Berglund said there are stigmas related to skiers and snowboarders and they can be felt, but said Antelope Butte is home to friendly folks on the slope.
“People are relatively friendly on the mountain as a whole. There isn’t any shame in either sport. There's a welcoming environment on our mountain,” Berglund said.
An individual may watch many videos on snowboarding, but Berglund said there is only one way to find out if it’s a sport worthwhile. Snowboards or skis can be rented at either Adventure Sports or Antelope Butte. Dabbling in winter sports doesn’t have to come at a huge cost. Antelope Butte passes can be bought cheaper ahead of time online.
“If you’ve been skiing and want to give snowboarding a try, I think it’s worth dabbling into. Go rent that board and go practice. If it's something that you don't like, you can always switch back to skiing,” Berglund said. “I got a totally new buzz on the mountain snowboarding. It was fun in a totally different way.”