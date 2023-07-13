SHERIDAN — Bright lights, blaring country music and thousands of fans clad in Western wear; these sights and sounds are what rodeo competitors dream of performing.
For most, it starts in the wee hours in the morning. There were also slack events Tuesday evening.
Slack events serve as a qualifying round for non-rough stock events. Timed events such as steer wrestling, breakaway roping tie-down team roping have a field that reaches north of 90 competitors. The top 10 placers in the first go-round advance to the night performance. The rodeo athletes that place 11th-25th place go again that morning. The 15 remaining competitors have an opportunity to win money despite not advancing to the “main event.”
Sheridan barrel racer Jenna Hoffman said her sport is different as the WPRA has a drawing system to determine who performs at night, as 98 riders were present but only so many can fit in the allotted time for the official night performance.
Hoffman was able to perform under the lights and the large crowd the past two summers, but the draw didn’t work in her favor this week. Hoffman expressed she’s still thrilled to have performed at the WYO Rodeo. She made her way to Casper for their rodeo Wednesday night.
“This is my hometown rodeo. I’ve been born and raised here. This is always one of the most fun events of the year,” Hoffman said.
Hundreds of competitors battle for the top slots of the rodeo, yet there are no amateurs at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo.
“Our rodeo has limits. We say you have had to earn so much money in order to qualify and enter our rodeo. We make it that we get the best cowboys and cowgirls,” WYO Executive Director Zane Garstad said.
Hoffman said the competitors enjoy seeing fans at slack events.
“Some of the best rodeo competitors in the world perform at slack and it’s free to attend,” Hoffman said.
The night events from Wednesday through Saturday require a ticket for admission but slack events are open and free to the public. Most of the bleachers are empty. Garstad believes the community overlooks the opportunity to witness rodeo free of charge.
“Slack is for the diehard rodeo fans. They know you can see some of the best runs of the entire week in the slack,” Garstad.
The newly appointed executive director said the typical rodeo enthusiast will only show for the night performances because it’s a full production of a show.
“Slack is just pure rodeo,” Garstad said.
Another plus for the slack rounds is that it allows for the competitors with less clout. The rodeo athletes who compete in slack start on a blank sheet.
“That’s the beautiful thing about sports,” Garstad said. “It’s not about who the best is, it’s about who performs the best on that given day.”
Slack continues Friday and Saturday at 9 a.m. The most diehard rodeo fans are bound to be there.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.