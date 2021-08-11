SHERIDAN — Kolby Smith would love to watch old rodeo videos of his father more frequently.
The problem: Most of the film of Joe Smith, a former professional bull rider, is on tape, and Joe threw away the family’s tape player because it quit working.
So, often, Kolby and Joe settle for videos of the current pros — Sage Kimzey, Ky Hamilton, Laramie Mosely.
There’s almost always rodeo talk going on in the Smith house. Kolby, a seventh-grader at Sheridan Junior High School, is only 11 years old, but he’s already following in his father’s footsteps as a steer rider. One day, he too wants to go pro.
“Really, he has taught me everything I know,” Kolby said of his dad.
Kolby begged Joe to let him start riding. When Kolby was 8, Joe caved. Since then, he’s been Kolby’s coach.
“We held him off for a while,” Joe said. “Didn’t want to start him too early. But he’s done well and craved it on his own.”
Joe rode bulls professionally for about a decade. Last year, he founded Best of the Rest Steer Riders, an organization that trains kids to ride steers. Kolby is one of his star pupils, but Joe said 10-15 kids regularly practice with the group.
That’s when Joe breaks out the old videos.
“Me as an instructor, I want to show them that, ‘Look, I could ride. I’m not just this old guy yelling at you all the time,’” Joe said.
Kolby can ride, too. Even though he’s been doing it for only three years, he travels in-state and nationally, competing and succeeding at junior rodeos.
Last week, Kolby participated at the Youth Bull Riders World Finals in Abilene, Texas. He was bucked off his first steer but rebounded on his second and third to place 18th overall.
“It’s exciting,” Joe said. “It’s fun to watch him enjoy it and improve at it. It’s fun to be able to teach him something that I know.”
Kolby also finished first at Cheyenne Frontier Days last month. He said it was his favorite event ever.
He got to meet some of the pros he and his dad study at home, and his favorite, Sage Kimzey, asked him for a picture. Kimzey signed Kolby’s back number.
“It was really cool,” Kolby said.
Before riding in front of a 15,000-person crowd in Cheyenne, Kolby was joking around. But when the time came, he steadied, resembling Joe.
“They are similar,” Mandy Smith said of her son and husband. “Kolby can be pretty goofy. He doesn’t ever let the nerves show. He can be goofing off behind the chutes, goofing off with his friends and playing practical jokes. Then, all of the sudden, he’s in the chute, and he’s calm. That’s where you see Joe come out. He’s ready for business.”
Pretty much every night, the two practice at home, riding the stationary barrel or watching the professional stars. Kolby peppers his dad with questions.
And sometimes, when they do find a video of Joe on the internet or wherever, they dissect it.
“I like him telling me what he did wrong,” Kolby said. “I think it’s funnier that way.”
This weekend, Kolby will travel to Casper for the Wyoming Junior Rodeo Association State Finals. He said he can’t count how many rodeos he’s been to this year, but he has fun traveling. Most of the time, Mandy and Joe both go with him.
Kolby loves that family connection. He loves looking up to see his mom smiling back at him from the stands or his dad rooting him on near the chutes.
And whether his ride goes well or not, he knows where he can go for advice afterward.