SHERIDAN — Scott Soderstrom, a teacher for Sheridan County School District 2 for the past five years, admits he might be a bit of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, though in a much more positive and productive way.
According to the woodshop instructor at both Sheridan High School and Sheridan Junior High School, he’s more “teacher Scott and competitive Scott.”
Unlike Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Soderstrom, who is also in his fourth year as head coach of the SHS boys soccer team, said his sometimes different personalities can even compliment each other, with one even being helpful to the other.
Soderstrom’s competitive side goes back to his own high school days, where he played both football and soccer. He went on to play strong safety while attending Black Hills State University.
“I actually got recruited more for soccer from more places than I did for football,” added the 29-year-old Soderstrom.
After being hired by SCSD2 five years ago, Soderstrom initially coached eighth-grade football for a year, providing another outlet for his competitive nature.
He then switched his interest in coaching to soccer, which plays in the spring. That gives Soderstrom more time in the fall to pursue another hobby — hunting.
“Sheridan is a great place to be in the fall,” he said.
Soderstrom added, while different, his roles of teaching and coaching often intersect. Currently, he has more than a half dozen of his players who are also his students. Some of them even had Soderstrom as their teacher at SJHS.
“I really love these kids,” he said, referring to his soccer squad. “Especially this year. We have a really tight-knit group.”
Soderstrom said he finds his interactions in the classroom often allow him to develop more in-depth relationships with students, as it also allows for more time to discuss class lessons and more personal interests, such as a shared love of hunting or of the outdoors.
“I like it,” he said. “They come in and tell me about a hunting trip and some animal they got.
“It’s nice to have a relationship with them.”
That doesn’t win students who see Soderstrom on the field and in the classroom any type of special treatment, however. In fact, it can often be the opposite.
“I probably hold them to a higher standard,” he said. “I expect them to do things at a certain level all the time.”
For the most part, Soderstrom added he and his students, who might also later be playing for him, are able to separate the two roles.
“They’re good about separating teacher Scott from competitive Scott,” he said. “I think all our coaches here do a good job of that.”
His students and players would agree. Though, they sometimes also see the two different relationships in a different light.
“I would say Sody is a little different on the field than in the class because he has built a lot of good relationships with the players on the field and is able to mess around and be himself while still keeping the team focused and help make us better,” said SHS sophomore and varsity soccer player Colson Coon. “He is still fun in class, but where you really see him being himself the most is definitely on the soccer field.
“And I would for sure say there is a teacher Scott and a competitive Scott as well,” he added. “He gets more into what we’re doing on the field and sometimes he will even get involved. Whereas in class he will let us figure things out ourselves and be creative but also help when we need him.”
Sometimes Soderstrom’s classroom lessons also transfer out onto the soccer field.
“A lot of the terms he uses in the classroom he will also say when explaining something to us on the field,” the sophomore said. “And also a lot of the stuff he says on the field applies to the classroom, like working hard and getting your work done.”
Colson Coon’s teammate and cousin, Xander Coon, said he’s also developed a “solid bond” with Soderstrom both on the field and in the classroom.
“He creates good bonds with students and is a very fun teacher,” said Xander Coon, a senior at SHS. “On the field, Sody is a very competitive person, but so am I and so are the other athletes. We all bond with him over that.
“But, at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter whether you are a student or a player, or both. Sody will always have your back and he will always be real with you,” he said. “Overall, yeah, Sody is a little different in the classroom and on the field, but he’ll always shoot you straight and steer you in the right direction.”