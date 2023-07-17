SHERIDAN — Sarah Angelone is performing her first year in professional breakaway roping. The 24-year old from Lipan, Texas had never set foot in Sheridan before.
The cowgirl resides about an hour west of Fort Worth, Texas and mentioned the benefits of performing at the WYO Rodeo.
“It’s been awesome,” Angelone said. “The people are cool and everyone likes the Indian Relay races. The weather is so nice up here. It feels like 115 degrees everyday back home.”
Angelone is part of the Texas circuit but has performed in the north to escape the scorching, humid weather. The fifth-place breakaway roper in the PRCA standings also added the cooler summers are easier on the livestock and said it’s also nice not sweating “all the time.”
The Texan roper has been practicing breakaway since she was five or six but hasn’t competed competitively nationally until this year. She expressed her success has caught her by surprise.
“It’s a bit of surprise. There are so many good ropers at every rodeo. It’s great to go against the field and be able to compete,” Angelone said.
The fifth-place finisher at the WYO Rodeo said she had time to explore in Sheridan before headed to the next stop.
“We walked around Main Street and went to King Ropes which was cool and we ate at the Wyoming Rib and Chop House,” Angelone said.
38-year old breakaway roper Jenna Lee Adams from Weatherford, Oklahoma was also present Saturday night and was enjoying her second trip to Sheridan. She also competed at the WYO Rodeo last year.
“It’s good to see the Indian Relay races again. We don’t have that in Oklahoma,” Adams said.
The roper lives an hour west of Oklahoma City and is part of the Prairie Circuit and like Angelone, said she enjoys spending time up north during the dog days of summer.
“The rodeos are better and it’s a bit cooler too,” the Oklahoman said.
When asked if she had any superstitions, she mentioned not resting her hat on the bed.
“That’s one that everybody practices,” Adams said. “Also, you won’t ever see a 50-dollar bill in my pocket. I don’t know if that’s an Oklahoma thing or just something my parents passed down to me. But it’s bad luck and so is wearing yellow.”
Adams isn’t new to the life on the road and was asked about the benefits of the rodeo lifestyle.
“I consider myself fortunate for it, “Adams said. “It’s taught my many life lessons. It’s taught me perseverance and hard work. It’s a good character builder.”
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.