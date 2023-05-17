SHERIDAN — Endings can be bittersweet but what happened Tuesday is more positive than anything.

Sam Spielman broke a Sheridan High School girls golf record in her last outing Tuesday at Kendrick Golf Course. The senior, days from graduating, completed the course in just 66 strokes in day two, which followed a 76 for a two-day score of 142 Monday at the Spring Invitational. The Lady Broncs finished in first place. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

