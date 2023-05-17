SHERIDAN — Endings can be bittersweet but what happened Tuesday is more positive than anything.
Sam Spielman broke a Sheridan High School girls golf record in her last outing Tuesday at Kendrick Golf Course. The senior, days from graduating, completed the course in just 66 strokes in day two, which followed a 76 for a two-day score of 142 Monday at the Spring Invitational. The Lady Broncs finished in first place.
The boys team finished in second place and was led by Brock Owings, who shot a two-day total of 150; his 71 Tuesday was a low out of his male competitors. Owings finished in second place individually at the tournament after battling a Cheyenne Central golfer in a pair of playoff rounds.
Head coach Joe Quinn completed his first year at the helm and expressed he’s not taking Spielman’s performance for granted.
“I don’t know if I’ll ever see that again,” Quinn said.” It’s very rare that you see a kid shoot six under (par) in a tournament. She makes it look effortless. It’s very impressive.”
When Spielman was asked what she thought of her performance, the senior came across sentimental with her response.
“I feel a bit sad since it’s the last one,” Spielman said. “On the 18th hole, I was enjoying it because it was my last in high school. I was just taking it all in.”
Spielman plans to golf in tournaments over the summer and join the University of Wyoming girls golf team in Laramie in the fall.
The record breaker also expressed she feels grateful for her coaches, teammates and parents.
The Sheridan golfing community knows running into Owings on the links is probable. The senior said he’s typically playing six or seven times a week often with his father, Harry Owings. Brock Owings’ hard work is taking him on a college visit to Central Wyoming College in Riverton, where he may sign to golf.
Owings said he couldn’t have accomplished what he did on the links without his dad. The soon-to-be high school graduate said he’s played golf since he can hold a club.
“I come out here and golf every morning while he’s at work then he comes out afterwards. We play every day and he’s always helping me if I’ve got a problem,” Owings said. “He’s right there.”
The No. 2 golfer of the girls invitational was junior Gabi Wright who had a pair of 79 scores. Shelbi Gardner was tied for fifth with a two-day total of 166. Camryn Wagner’s 171 was good for eighth.
On the boys side, Garret Spielman followed Owings with a 157, which tied for third place overall.
