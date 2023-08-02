SHERIDAN — A former Lady Bronc golfer proved she can compete with the best competition nationwide.
Sam Spielman bested most of the 195 golfers present at the High School Golf National Invitational in Frisco, Texas, from July 10-12. The recent Sheridan High School graduate placed 18th. Spielman shot a 73 on day one to put her in contention. She followed with a 77 and 79 on days two and three.
Winning the Wyoming 4A State Golf Championship this past season secured her a spot in the invitational in Texas. Spielman said she’s competed at national tournaments before but never finished as high. This was her fourth time at the High School Golf National Invitational but were all previously played in North Carolina.
Spielman also competed on the Wyoming Women’s Junior America’s team late in July in British Columbia, Canada. Wyoming finished 14th out of 18 but it was their highest finish ever for a team from the Equality State. Her recent national success has improved her confidence on the links.
“My confidence has been growing. It’s something I’ve been working on,” Spielman said.
Spielman ended her high school golfing career by breaking a Sheridan High School girls golf record in her last outing on May 16 at Kendrick Golf Course. She completed the course in just 66 strokes on day one, which followed a 76 for a two-day score of 142 at the Spring Invitational — finishing in first place. First-time head coach Joe Quinn said he may never again see a golfer hit six under par in a tournament.
Sam’s mom, Christy Spielman, said Sam first picked up a golf club around the age of 2 or 3.
“She would shoot around with her dad and granddad (Jason and Bernie Spielman). They used to go out, mess around and have fun. There have been a bunch of different people that have been pretty invested in her over the years. It’s been neat,” Christy Spielman said.
Genuine, loyal and hardworking are words Christy Spielman used to describe her daughter. Sam Spielman been all three this summer in the game of golf. The mother-daughter duo and younger brother Garrett Spielman have played golf daily, sometimes exceeding 18 holes.
The former Lady Bronc has signed her letter of intent to play golf at the University of Wyoming this upcoming fall. She earned over a 4.0 GPA at Sheridan High School and has taken numerous college-level classes. She’ll start with general studies this upcoming fall. Her major is undecided, but her favorite subject has been mathematics.
The UW freshman is gearing up for her inaugural year in Laramie but expressed she’ll remember those in Sheridan that helped her get there.
“I’m thankful for such a supportive community,” Spielman said. “I’m thankful for my family and I’ll miss being on the high school team. I’ll be cheering them on this year.”
