SHERIDAN — A former Lady Bronc golfer proved she can compete with the best competition nationwide.

Sam Spielman bested most of the 195 golfers present at the High School Golf National Invitational in Frisco, Texas, from July 10-12. The recent Sheridan High School graduate placed 18th. Spielman shot a 73 on day one to put her in contention. She followed with a 77 and 79 on days two and three.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you