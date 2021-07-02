SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School golfer Garrett Spielman finished as the top individual golfer from Wyoming at the High School Golf National Invitational in Pinehurst, North Carolina, June 28-30. The Broncs took a five-man team to Pinehurst, as well, and they finished 42nd.
The boys invitational was a three-day, 54-hole stroke play event including team and individual competition. Competition rounds took place on Pinehurst No. 7, No. 8 and No. 9 courses.
Spielman shot a 36 over par with rounds of 79, 91 and 82 for a cumulative score of 252 to place 213th of 300-plus golfers. The Broncs team finished 197 over par for 42nd place of 46 teams, just behind Jackson Hole’s team which shot 190 over par.
Last week, Spielman’s older sister, Samantha, tied for 82nd place by playing to a 36 over par. She also finished as the best individual golfer from Wyoming with rounds of 88, 87 and 77 for a cumulative score of 252.