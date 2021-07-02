2. The Sheridan High School boys golf team overcame its 11-stroke deficit on day one of the 4A State Championship tournament and built an 18-point lead en route to claiming the championship title for the first time since 2011. The Broncs did it without COVID-negative, quarantined golfer Alex Sanders.
Pictured here: The Sheridan High School state champion golf team, back row from left, Chance Ulin, Brayden James, Sean Sanders, Brock Owings, Garrett Spielman and Joshua Vasquez-Chavarin in front Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

 File Photo

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School golfer Garrett Spielman finished as the top individual golfer from Wyoming at the High School Golf National Invitational in Pinehurst, North Carolina, June 28-30. The Broncs took a five-man team to Pinehurst, as well, and they finished 42nd.

The boys invitational was a three-day, 54-hole stroke play event including team and individual competition. Competition rounds took place on Pinehurst No. 7, No. 8 and No. 9 courses.

Spielman shot a 36 over par with rounds of 79, 91 and 82 for a cumulative score of 252 to place 213th of 300-plus golfers. The Broncs team finished 197 over par for 42nd place of 46 teams, just behind Jackson Hole’s team which shot 190 over par.

Last week, Spielman’s older sister, Samantha, tied for 82nd place by playing to a 36 over par. She also finished as the best individual golfer from Wyoming with rounds of 88, 87 and 77 for a cumulative score of 252.

