SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Press hosts the Sports Awards Wednesday at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. with pizza awaiting guests. Be there or be square.
There are so many shining moments to uncover.
I arrived in Sheridan in July from Indiana and promptly covered sports at The Sheridan Press. There were moments on the beat that I couldn’t help but have a sense of gratitude.
The first happened during my first night on the job. I was at Thorne-Rider Park when it hit me that I was getting paid for essentially watching a baseball game.
It was baptism by fire later that week when I navigated the chutes of Sheridan County Fairgrounds at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, searching for stories from cowboys and cowgirls that would captivate an audience. The western spirit of the rodeo was refreshing for Sheridan’s newest resident.
The summer finished in a hurry, and it was time for fall sports. Rodeo is a huge cultural phenomenon in this community, but football is taken seriously too. The local football fans were spoiled this season. The Sheridan, Big Horn and Tongue River high school teams combined for 30 wins and just three losses. That’s elite.
Sheridan High School won its 28th state title. Colson Coon had a flashy, state record-breaking performance on the ground in the semifinal. He answered by scoring every Bronc point in the state championship game a week later at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
Tongue River’s only regular season loss was suffered at Big Horn, which felt like the game of the season. The Bighorn Mountains were delighted when the 2A giants clashed in a competitive, well-spirited game.
Those Rams went on to win the state title by the hair of their chinny chin chins (I am a father of littles) in the state championship game. Big Horn was scoreless until the final minutes. A touchdown drive for the ages, plus a successful 2-point attempt equaled a state championship title for the Rams. Many of those football players went on to win the track and field state championship this past Saturday in Casper.
I was present during the highs and lows. Big Horn volleyball showed they were among Wyoming’s best volleyball teams, yet pressure mounted in the 2A state championship game. As a reporter, I can’t openly show rooting interest. But I do hope for the best for the teams I cover and feel sympathetic in a heartbreaking loss. I’ve been in their shoes at one point. That’s sports — nothing is guaranteed. And winning wouldn’t feel the same if it were.
The wildest sports atmosphere in Sheridan County can be found at the Big Horn and Tongue Rive gymnasiums when they face off in basketball. I come from hoops country. My native state is home to nine of 10 of the largest high school gyms in the country. I reckon these 2A school energies can match any of them. The rivals split games this past season on the boys side, with the home team winning each.
It was a momentous season for the Sheridan wrestling community. Girls wrestling was introduced and Lady Bronc Becca Oetken won a state championship in the process. The Sheridan High School boys defeated the rest of the field to claim their first state title since 1990.
Be there tonight as we celebrate these moments and the best Sheridan County has to offer in athletics. I’ll be the emcee and there will be dad jokes — for better or for worse.