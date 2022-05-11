SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Press announced its Sports Awards nominees Wednesday.
The Sheridan Press Sports Awards is an opportunity for Sheridan County athletes to come together at a red carpet event May 25 at 7 p.m. at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
Those receiving nominations also receive a complimentary ticket to the event. Redeem tickets at the WYO Theater box office. Others wishing to attend may purchase tickets online at wyotheater.com or at the WYO box office at 42 N. Main St.
The list of nominees are as follows:
Girls golf
Samantha Spielman, Sheridan High School
Ellie Holbrook, Big Horn High School
Addi Rosics, Tongue River High School
Boys golf
Brock Owings, Sheridan High School
Hayden Tellez, Big Horn High School
Braxton Tremain, Tongue River High School
Girls cross-country
Abby Newton, Sheridan High School
Maddy Hill, Tongue River High School
Boys cross-country
Austin Akers, Sheridan High School
Ethan Alliot, Big Horn High School
Wyatt Ostler, Tongue River High School
Girls tennis
Sydni Bilyeu, Sheridan High School
Boys tennis
Reed Rabon, Sheridan High School
Volleyball
Brooke Larsen, Sheridan High School
Saydee Zimmer, Big Horn High School
Carleigh Reish, Tongue River High School
Kamy Michelena, Arvada-Clearmont High School
Football
Colson Coon, Sheridan High School
Cooper Garber, Big Horn High School
Cache Van Tassell, Tongue River High School
Girls swimming
Olivia Dannhaus, Sheridan High School
Boys swimming
Bryson Shosten, Sheridan High School
Girls basketball
Ellie Williams, Sheridan High School
Emme Mullinax, Big Horn High School
Chaylee Campbell, Tongue River High School
Abbie Odegard, Arvada-Clearmont High School
Boys basketball
Kaden Bateson, Sheridan High School
Cade Butler, Big Horn High School
Garrett Ostler, Tongue River High School
Norris Graves, Arvada-Clearmont High School
Wrestling
Dane Steel, Sheridan High School
Adam Stainbrook, Tongue River High School
Girls indoor track and field
Dulce Carroll, Sheridan High School
Kate Mohrmann, Big Horn High School
Jane Pendergast, Tongue River High School
Boys indoor track and field
Carter McComb, Sheridan High School
Josh Thompson, Big Horn High School
Jacob Knobloch, Tongue River High School
Girls track and field
Addie Pendergast, Sheridan High School
Peyton McLaughlin, Big Horn High School
Katy Kalasinsky, Tongue River High School
Dellana Michelena, Arvada-Clearmont High School
Boys track and field
Texas Tanner, Sheridan High School
Caleb Gibson, Big Horn High School
Al Spotted, Tongue River High School
Girls soccer
Olivia Ballew, Sheridan High School
Boys soccer
Frank Sinclair, Sheridan High School
Women’s rodeo
Krissy VanderVoort, Sheridan College
Men’s rodeo
Coby Johnson, Sheridan College
Club sports
McCaffrey Billings, Sheridan NA3HL Hawks hockey
Jesse Wilson, Sheridan High School U18 boys Hawks hockey
Amelia Stopher, Sheridan High School U19 girls Hawks hockey
Trevor Stowe, Sheridan Troopers baseball
Tavy Leno, Sheridan High School rodeo
Special Olympics
Chloe Giger
Jesse Frey
Tiegan Rehrer
Chloe Laumann
Team of the Year
Sheridan High School football
Big Horn High School volleyball
Sheridan High School girls golf
Sheridan High School boys track and field
Coach of the Year
Kaelee Saner, Sheridan High School
Alli Nikont, Big Horn High School
Steve Hanson, Tongue River High School
Tim Rowe, Arvada-Clearmont High School
Scholar-Athlete Award
Will be announced on awards night
Teammate Award
Will be announced on awards night
Sportsmanship award
Will be announced on awards night
Fall Female Athlete of the Year
Will be announced on awards night
Fall Male Athlete of the Year
Will be announced on awards night
Winter Female Athlete of the Year
Will be announced on awards night
Winter Male Athlete of the Year
Will be announced on awards night
Spring Female Athlete of the Year
Will be announced on awards night
Spring Male Athlete of the Year
Will be announced on awards night
Katie Malin French Be Fierce Award for Perseverance
Will be announced on awards night