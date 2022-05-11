Sports Awards 2022 Logo.jpg
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Press announced its Sports Awards nominees Wednesday. 

The Sheridan Press Sports Awards is an opportunity for Sheridan County athletes to come together at a red carpet event May 25 at 7 p.m. at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. 

Those receiving nominations also receive a complimentary ticket to the event. Redeem tickets at the WYO Theater box office. Others wishing to attend may purchase tickets online at wyotheater.com or at the WYO box office at 42 N. Main St.

The list of nominees are as follows:

Girls golf

Samantha Spielman, Sheridan High School

Ellie Holbrook, Big Horn High School

Addi Rosics, Tongue River High School

Boys golf

Brock Owings, Sheridan High School

Hayden Tellez, Big Horn High School

Braxton Tremain, Tongue River High School

Girls cross-country

Abby Newton, Sheridan High School

Maddy Hill, Tongue River High School

Boys cross-country

Austin Akers, Sheridan High School

Ethan Alliot, Big Horn High School

Wyatt Ostler, Tongue River High School

Girls tennis

Sydni Bilyeu, Sheridan High School

Boys tennis

Reed Rabon, Sheridan High School

Volleyball

Brooke Larsen, Sheridan High School

Saydee Zimmer, Big Horn High School

Carleigh Reish, Tongue River High School

Kamy Michelena, Arvada-Clearmont High School

Football

Colson Coon, Sheridan High School

Cooper Garber, Big Horn High School

Cache Van Tassell, Tongue River High School

Girls swimming

Olivia Dannhaus, Sheridan High School

Boys swimming

Bryson Shosten, Sheridan High School

Girls basketball

Ellie Williams, Sheridan High School

Emme Mullinax, Big Horn High School

Chaylee Campbell, Tongue River High School

Abbie Odegard, Arvada-Clearmont High School

Boys basketball

Kaden Bateson, Sheridan High School

Cade Butler, Big Horn High School

Garrett Ostler, Tongue River High School

Norris Graves, Arvada-Clearmont High School

Wrestling

Dane Steel, Sheridan High School

Adam Stainbrook, Tongue River High School

Girls indoor track and field

Dulce Carroll, Sheridan High School

Kate Mohrmann, Big Horn High School

Jane Pendergast, Tongue River High School

Boys indoor track and field

Carter McComb, Sheridan High School

Josh Thompson, Big Horn High School

Jacob Knobloch, Tongue River High School

Girls track and field

Addie Pendergast, Sheridan High School

Peyton McLaughlin, Big Horn High School

Katy Kalasinsky, Tongue River High School

Dellana Michelena, Arvada-Clearmont High School

Boys track and field

Texas Tanner, Sheridan High School

Caleb Gibson, Big Horn High School

Al Spotted, Tongue River High School

Girls soccer

Olivia Ballew, Sheridan High School

Boys soccer

Frank Sinclair, Sheridan High School

Women’s rodeo

Krissy VanderVoort, Sheridan College

Men’s rodeo

Coby Johnson, Sheridan College

Club sports

McCaffrey Billings, Sheridan NA3HL Hawks hockey

Jesse Wilson, Sheridan High School U18 boys Hawks hockey

Amelia Stopher, Sheridan High School U19 girls Hawks hockey

Trevor Stowe, Sheridan Troopers baseball

Tavy Leno, Sheridan High School rodeo

Special Olympics

Chloe Giger

Jesse Frey

Tiegan Rehrer

Chloe Laumann

Team of the Year

Sheridan High School football

Big Horn High School volleyball

Sheridan High School girls golf

Sheridan High School boys track and field

Coach of the Year

Kaelee Saner, Sheridan High School

Alli Nikont, Big Horn High School

Steve Hanson, Tongue River High School

Tim Rowe, Arvada-Clearmont High School

Scholar-Athlete Award

Will be announced on awards night

Teammate Award

Will be announced on awards night

Sportsmanship award

Will be announced on awards night

Fall Female Athlete of the Year

Will be announced on awards night

Fall Male Athlete of the Year

Will be announced on awards night

Winter Female Athlete of the Year

Will be announced on awards night

Winter Male Athlete of the Year

Will be announced on awards night

Spring Female Athlete of the Year

Will be announced on awards night

Spring Male Athlete of the Year

Will be announced on awards night

Katie Malin French Be Fierce Award for Perseverance

Will be announced on awards night

