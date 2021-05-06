SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Press will present its fourth annual Sports Awards Wednesday at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, starting at 7 p.m.
Nominees for The Sheridan Press’ annual Sports Awards can call the WYO Theater to claim their complimentary tickets to the event. Guests of athletes can call or go online to wyotheater.com to purchase their tickets.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and light refreshments will be provided. The event is red carpet attire, and opportunities to take photos on the red carpet will also be available before and after the main event.