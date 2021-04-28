SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Press will once again recognize student-athletes through the annual Sports Awards ceremony May 12.
Athletes in each sport will be celebrated, along with recognition for special categories like sportsmanship and perseverance.
Join Press staff in celebrating student-athletes with a red-carpet celebration at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with curtain at 7 p.m.
The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St., and tickets are on sale for $12 plus fees at wyotheater.com. Livestream is also available for those unable to attend in person for the same price.
Watch The Sheridan Press website and social media sites — Facebook, Twitter and YouTube — for updates on the event, as well as the print publication.
Nominees for awards will receive one complimentary ticket to attend.