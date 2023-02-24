Inaugural girls state wrestling championships
SHERIDAN — The first girls wrestling state championships started Thursday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. The Lady Broncs are in fourth place out of 51 teams with 80 points after the first day. Kelly Walsh is two points ahead in third place. Star Valley sits in first place while Pinedale is in second.
The Lady Broncs are back in action starting at 11 a.m. Friday and are expected to wrap up the championships by 9 p.m.
Basketball tryout in Butte
SHERIDAN — The Select Basketball teams will host tryouts March 18 at Montana Tech in Butte for any 14- to 17-year-old boy. The tryouts will start at 1 p.m. and finish by 5 p.m. Players should register online by March 15. For more information and to register see www.selectbasketballusa.com
Select Basketball began in 1998 and fields 15-20 teams each year ranging from 14U to 17U. They are a member of the PRO16 League and will play in 6 tournaments this year including 4 NCAA Live events.