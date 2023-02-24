SHS Wrestling v Worland 005.jpg
Sheridan's Paityn Covolo wins Sheridan County's first ever high school sanctioned girls wrestling match against Tongue River's Athena Stanton Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Inaugural girls state wrestling championships

SHERIDAN — The first girls wrestling state championships started Thursday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. The Lady Broncs are in fourth place out of 51 teams with 80 points after the first day. Kelly Walsh is two points ahead in third place. Star Valley sits in first place while Pinedale is in second. 

