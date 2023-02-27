Nordic Broncs compete in state for first time
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School Nordic ski teams participated in the state championship races over the weekend for the first time in school history in Jackson. This season was the teams’ inaugural year.
The boys team finished in sixth place and the girls placed seventh.
Friday featured the classic race that started the championship weekend. Freshman Kayley Alicke placed 13th to lead the girls. It was Jacob Alicke who placed 26th to lead the boys.
Kayley Alicke finished in fourth place Saturday in the freestyle race. Jacob Alicke led the boys team with a 33rd-place finish.
The Jackson boys team finished first for the 34th time in program history. The Lander girls team won for the first time since 2010. The Lady Tigers halted an 11-year-long streak for Jackson.
Eagle grappler trio places at state
CASPER — The Tongue River wrestling team had three placers at the state championships over the weekend at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Aidan Collingwood was fourth at 138 pounds. AJ Moline earned sixth place at 170 pounds and Carter Maslowski also placed sixth at 132 pounds.
The Eagles placed 15th out of 21 class 2A teams.
Hawks clinch playoff berth
SHERIDAN — The Hawks bludgeoned Yellowstone 8-0 Saturday night at the M&M’s Center to punch their tickets to the postseason. The Quake outshot Sheridan 39-38 but couldn’t light the scoreboard. Teejay Torgrimson scored a pair of goals in the first period. Goalie Patric Hughes stopped all 39 shots that came his way. Saturday’s win completed a home sweep over Yellowstone.
The last series of the regular season happens on Sheridan ice against Badlands Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
18U Hawks edged in title game
SHERIDAN — The 18-under Hawks hockey team lost the B-Division championship game 4-3 to Jackson Sunday in Laramie.
Sheridan found itself in a 2-0 hole after the first period. Sheridan evened the score by the end of the second period with goals from Jesse Wilson and Levi Mendenhal.
Jackson took the lead halfway through the final period, but Eli Lowe tied the game for Sheridan four minutes later. The Moose scored the game-winning goal with just minutes remaining.
The Hawks defeated Yellowstone 7-3 Saturday afternoon to advance to the title game. Sheridan outscored the Yeti 4-0 in the first period. Mendenhal earned a hat trick with his three goals. Charlie Gage scored a pair of goals and tallied three assists. Hawk goalie Jake Urruty stopped 43 of 46 goals.
Freshman Gage and junior Wilson received B-Divison All-State status as forwards over the weekend.