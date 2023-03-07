WCA names All-Conference, All-State basketball players
SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Coaches Association released their 1A and 2A All-State and All-Conference lists. Sheridan County is well represented with 16 players on the lists.
Big Horn’s Toby Schons and Cooper Garber got an All-State nod. Cade Baker and Caleb Gibson joined on the All-Conference list. This is Schons’ second time All-State selection and was also selected as the 2A Northeast Player of the Year. The Lady Rams had a pair of All-Conference players in Emme Mullinax and Saydee Zimmer.
The Tongue River boys basketball team had two All-State selection in Colter Hanft and Caleb Kilbride. Al Spotted and Javin Walker joined them on the All-Conference list. The Lady Eagles also were well represented. Chaney Reish and McKinlee Scammon got All-State nods. Madison Burnett and Paxten Aksamit joined on the All-Conference list.
The Arvada-Clearmont girls basketball team had a duo on the 1A All-Conference list in Shelby Fennema and Abigail Odegard.
There were many other players in the local area who received votes, but not enough for the recognition.
Hawks open postseason against Gillette
SHERIDAN — The Hawks hockey team will take on the Gillette Wild in a three-game series in the first round of the playoffs.
The Hawks will travel to Gillette for a 7:05 p.m. face-off. Sheridan will host Saturday night’s game at 7:30 p.m. and then conclude the series if necessary, Sunday at 6:05 p.m. in Gillette.
