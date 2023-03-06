Lady Broncs win first state title
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan girls indoor track team made history Saturday in Gillette. The Lady Broncs won the state title for the first time in program history.
Addie Pendergast won the 200- and 400-meter dashes and was second in the 800-meter run. Nora Butler placed first in shot put while Josie Ankney finished in third. The Lady Broncs also won the 400-meter relay race with Oliva Hardesty, Callista Rouch, Molly Elchlinger and Averi Sullivan.
The 800-meter relay and 1600-meter sprint medley Lady Bronc teams earned second place finishes. Lilly Charest finished second in pole vault.
The Sheridan boys team finished in third place as a team. Patrick Aasby took second in the 400-meter dash while Aiden Roth took third. The 400-meter and 1600-meter sprint medley relay teams also earned second place. Austin Akers finished in third place in the 1600-meter race.
Big Horn’s Isaac Adsit finished second place in the 3A pole vault. The boys Rams team finished in eighth place while the girls finished in 15th.
Tongue River was present in Gillette but did not place as a team.
Hawks finish regular season with sweep
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan NA3HL Hawks hockey team ended the regular season Saturday night by defeating Badlands 4-3 on Sheridan ice.
Makhai Sparks scored a pair of goals including the game winner in the third period. The Hawks have won 10 of their last 12 games of the season.
Sheridan’s first opponent in the playoffs is yet to be decided.