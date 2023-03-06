Lady BroncsIT.jpg

The Sheridan High School girls indoor track team takes the podium after winning its first state title in school history in Gillette Saturday, March 4, 2023.

 Courtesy photo | Jolie Fay

Lady Broncs win first state title

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan girls indoor track team made history Saturday in Gillette. The Lady Broncs won the state title for the first time in program history.

Recommended for you