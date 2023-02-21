swim2.jpg
Jarret Thompson swims the 400-meter freestyle race where he finished in third place Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.

 Justin Hunter | The Sheridan Press

Thompson named WCA All-State swimmer

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Coaches Association released its selection for All-State honorees in boys swimming and diving. Jarret Thomspon of Sheridan High School was the lone Bronc to make the list.

