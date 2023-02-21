Thompson named WCA All-State swimmer
SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Coaches Association released its selection for All-State honorees in boys swimming and diving. Jarret Thomspon of Sheridan High School was the lone Bronc to make the list.
Thompson finished in second place in the 500-yard freestyle Saturday, Feb 18. The senior was just 0.13 seconds shy of taking first place.
Sheridan bowler competes in Lovell
SHERIDAN — The Double Nickel Scratch Bowling Association hosted a tournament in Lovell Feb. 19.
Ken Carcich of Sheridan earned 12th place. There were 37 bowlers from North Dakota, Wyoming and Montana.
The next DNSB tournament will be held March 19 at Treasure Lanes in Livingston, Montana. Anyone interested in competing can contact Dale Matthaes at 406-652-3104 or email at dalemattaes@gmail.com