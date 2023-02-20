Aqua Broncs have best finish in 37 years
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys swimming team finished in third place as a team Saturday in Gillette. It was the program’s first top-three finish since 1986. Senior Jarret Thompson finished second in the 500-yard freestyle race. He was just 0.13 seconds shy of taking first place. Freshman Ben Forsythe finished third in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 1.43 seconds.
Thompson and Forsythe’s top three finishes qualified them for All-State status.
Broncs finish meet in Idaho
SHERIDAN — Sheridan County indoor track and field teams wrapped up its three-day meet at the Simplot Games in Pocatello, Idaho, Saturday.
Addie Pendergast won the 400-meter dash final with a time of 56.83 seconds. Nora Butler won the shot put final, throwing 12.66 meters. Josie Ankney placed third in shot put, throwing 12.30 meters. The Broncs hosts the Sheridan Invitational Thursday.
Hawks beat Butte
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks hockey team defeated Butte on the road Saturday night, winning 7-4. The Cobras scored a power play goal less than 2 minutes into the game but Sheridan finished the first period with four goals, including a pair from Ryler Schelle. The forward from North Pole, Alaska, earned a hat trick with his second period goal. Makhai Sparks also scored a pair of goals in the victory.
Sheridan’s Jack Wood saved 64 of 68 shots.
The Hawks host Yellowstone Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.