Jarret Thompson swims the 400-meter freestyle race where he finished in third place Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.

 Justin Hunter | The Sheridan Press

Aqua Broncs have best finish in 37 years

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys swimming team finished in third place as a team Saturday in Gillette. It was the program’s first top-three finish since 1986. Senior Jarret Thompson finished second in the 500-yard freestyle race. He was just 0.13 seconds shy of taking first place. Freshman Ben Forsythe finished third in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 1.43 seconds. 

