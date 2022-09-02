SHS tennis teams roll against Cheyenne South
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School tennis teams had a strong home outing against Cheyenne South.
The Sheridan girls team couldn’t have played more poised, winning every match. Sydni Bilyeu blanked her Cheyenne South opponent 6-0, 6-0. Singles player Gabby Rabon also won her singles match 6-1, 6-2. Mia Rabon and Alli Ligocki shut out their double’s opponents 6-0, 6-0. Madi Katschke and Ella Bilyeu beat the Bison 6-0, 6-0 as well. Doubles players May Lawson and Avery Quarterman also swept the Bison 6-0, 6-0.
The pair of Sheridan boys tennis singles players were defeated, but the double teams stepped up. Huib Verbeek and Cael Hamrick beat their South opponents 7-5, 6-0. Peter Jost and Landis Zebroski won their doubles matches 6-1, 6-0. Peter Larosa and Luca Sinclair also won 6-3, 6-1. The Bronc alternates Cody Inman and Ethan Evans won 8-7.
AC volleyball lose to Upton
CLEARMONT — After starting the season with a win, the Arvada-Clearmont High School volleyball team lost a road match to Upton in all three sets. The Lady Panthers (1-1) lost the sets 11-25, 9-25, 12-25. Arvada-Clearmont plays Rock River at Midwest High School this Saturday at 1 p.m.