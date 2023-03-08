WCA releases indoor track All-State list
SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Coaches Association has selected their All-Staters for indoor track and field.
The Sheridan girls team have largest bulk of Sheridan County track athletes. The Lady Broncs received seven All-Staters: Nora Butler, Lilly Charest, Molly Elchlinger, Olivia Hardsty, Addie Pendergast, Callista Roush and Averi Sullivan. The boys indoor track team had one All-Stater in Patrick Aasby.
Big Horn’s Isaac Adsit was the lone 3A All-Stater in the county.
Lecholat, Bobcats play in conference championship tonight
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School alum Sam Lecholat and the Montana State basketball team will battle for the Big Sky Conference championship tonight. The Bobcats face Northern Arizona for a 9:30 p.m. tip-off and the game will be televised on ESPN 2. The winner will claim an automatic berth into the NCAA tournament.
The 6 foot, 7 inch sophomore is averaging 3.4 points and 2.3 rebounds game this season.