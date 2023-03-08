Bronc Invite012.jpg
Buy Now

Sheridan’s Abby Newton, front, leads teammate Alexa Miller in the 1600 meter run at the Bronc Invitational in Gillette Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Newton placed fourth with a time of 5:48.94 with Miller on her heels placing fifth with a time of 5:50.95.

 Carsyn Thompson

WCA releases indoor track All-State list

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Coaches Association has selected their All-Staters for indoor track and field.

Recommended for you