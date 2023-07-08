SHERIDAN — Many sports fans have childhood memories of saving their money and heading to a shop to purchase a pack of cards.
There’s an anticipation of what might just be in the pack. There’s the satisfaction of hearing the foil as it’s opened. There’s the extraction of shiny, smooth cards. And if you’re old enough, you have memories of it coming with a piece of gum.
Many participate in these nostalgic sensations well into adulthood. It can become a lifelong hobby.
Renzy Reno and his son 12-year-old son, Boone, from Big Horn look forward to visiting Sheridan Wyo Sports Cards located in Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gifts on North Main Street every week.
Reno said he and Boone head to the shop every Saturday in the late morning. It serves as father-son bonding and time to socialize with other sports fanatics.
“We spend about an hour talking to the guys in the shop,” Reno said. “We’ll take a good look at the inventory. We stand there dreaming of what we’d like to purchase and settle somewhere in the middle.”
Reno said he collected cards up until he became a father. Boone was looking through his collection around the age of 10 and took interest.
“He saves his money from birthdays and holidays. He also sells a few sheep and goats every year. And now I can easily bribe him into doing some yard work,” Reno said.
Jesse McGowan started the card shop over two years ago when his brother-in-law Nick Bohnsack and sister Jessica Bohnsack took over ownership of Sheridan Stationery.
McGowan said he was at Walmart trying to buy sports cards. He saw 10 people waiting for an employee to finish stocking the shelves.
“That told me there’s an interest here,” McGowan said.
The interest from the public allowed McGowan and co-owner Nick Bohnsack to nearly triple their real estate in the store since opening.
Sheridan Wyo Sports Cards also has an online presence on social media. McGowan said a full box of cards costs about $500, so most people aren’t willing to spend that much. The company does card breaking live on camera to strategically sell them. A card break is when an individual can claim a certain team or player before the box is opened. The next day the participants can pick up their cards at the store.
McGowan said the demographics for the customer base vary.
“We have a customer that’s 78 years old and he buys basketball cards for his wife. Our customers are business owners, hospital workers, construction workers and ranchers,” McGowan said.
Bohnsack said his favorite aspect of co-owning Sheridan Wyo Sports Cards is the interaction with customers.
“I just love talking sports. That’s my cup of tea right there,” he said.
Bohnsack said he’s had collectors enter the store with unique and valuable cards. He recalled an 11-year-old who was gifted cards from his uncle. One of which was a 2002 Tom Brady card. He said it would have been worth several thousands of dollars if it had been graded as a 10 — in the best possible condition. Another customer came in with a rare Patrick Mahomes card that would have been worth up to $25,000 if it were graded out as a 10.
McGowan and Bohnsack expressed their gratitude for the support they’ve received since Sheridan Wyo Sports Cards has opened.
“We’ve grown significantly. I would say for our market size, we get a ton of support from local people,” Bohnsack said. “I couldn’t be happier with the support we’ve gotten.”
