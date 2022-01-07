BIG HORN — It’s a few minutes after 6 p.m. Thursday, as Vinny Spradling pulls up for a 3-point jump shot.
On the other end of the court in the Big Horn High School gym, boys basketball head coach Cody Ball sits in a folding chair. Ball let the Rams out of practice 20 minutes early, so they packed up and vacated the gym. Spradling is the last one left, shooting extra shots by himself, watched by a coach he hadn’t met until this fall.
If you would’ve asked him, say, a year ago, Spradling would’ve had no idea this is where he’d be Jan. 6, 2022. This school, this court, with these people.
But before this school year, his senior year, he transferred from Sheridan High School to Big Horn to find a better academic fit. He said it’s paying off in the classroom and on the hardwood.
“Everyone has been welcoming, and my gratitude definitely goes to people who gave me a chance to come play basketball and in academics,” Spradling said.
Ball had never heard of Spradling before this fall. They met at the Rams’ first team meeting.
“Incredibly polite, a really good kid,” Ball said. “He’s really quiet for the most part, but I’ve enjoyed having him around … He adds a lot for us. He shoots the ball very well. He can get to the rim, too.”
Spradling knew a few Big Horn players before arriving, though. He had played against some, including star guard Cade Butler. They had engaged in some intense battles back in the day.
“He and I, in middle school, would just go bucket for bucket,” Spradling said. “He gives me crap about it all the time.”
One thing Spradling didn’t know: Big Horn’s team atmosphere. He had to learn new teammates, new coaches and new systems. Instead of being a freshman or sophomore like most additions, he joined the Rams as a senior. He possesses one last high school season to master all of it.
“I’m the new guy,” Spradling said. “I’ve been running a different offense, a different defense, different play styles for three years. Then, I come in and have no clue what we’re doing. It’s definitely been a challenge.”
On defense, Spradling brought solid fundamentals to Big Horn. Ball credits his Sheridan counterpart, Jeff Martini, for that, and Spradling has made upping his defensive play a focus.
On offense, he faced a tougher transition. Ball said his offense is unlike what Martini runs at Sheridan. Ball focuses on dribble-drives, cross screens and down screens.
“Coming in as a senior and me expecting him to be on the same page as all the guys who played for me last year, that was probably the biggest hurdle for him,” Ball said. “But now that we’re two months into the season, he’s right there even with our guys. I don’t think it’s much of a hurdle anymore.”
To learn, Spradling often diagrammed offensive plays on paper, making notes he could study later. Butler also assisted Spradling with his doodling, and it helped Spradling flash his potential early. He complements Butler and 6-foot-10 big man Toby Schons.
Ball said, so far this season, defenses have packed the paint, trying to limit Schons on the inside. This has left Butler and Spradling open as knockdown shooters on the perimeter.
“If you only have one shooter, it really hurts,” Ball said. “But if we can put Cade and Vinny out there at the same time and have two shooters, it spreads the court even more.”
In the Rams’ first game of the season, Spradling tallied nine points, good for second on the team. He followed up with 15 against Wyoming Indian a few days later.
“System-wise, I’m still learning and getting comfortable with it,” Spradling said. “I take that day-by-day … But there is definitely room to make mistakes and actually breathe and learn from those mistakes rather than just feeling down and negative all the time. (The team is) definitely upbeat and positive. I really enjoy the culture a lot.”
And in a year Spradling couldn’t have predicted not long ago, he mentioned only one way he wanted to finish it.
To stand alone at the end of the season as a state champion.