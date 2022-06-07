BIG HORN — Big Horn High School senior Vincent Spradling grew up dreaming of playing college basketball.
This fall, he will fulfill that dream as a walk-on for Casper College.
Spradling transferred from Sheridan High School to Big Horn High School for his last year of secondary school for personal reasons and a better academic fit. That enabled the senior to receive varsity minutes on the basketball court under head coach Cody Ball, one Spradling credits heavily to his success in moving to the next level.
“(The move) gave me an opportunity to play solid varsity minutes,” Spradling said. “I just proved to people that I could actually play.”
Ball’s influence on Spradling went beyond the court, he said, teaching him how to have a better attitude.
Spradling played 23 games with averages of 9.4 points, 1.1 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game. His 3-point shot garnered interest from his Amateur Athletic Union basketball team coach and future Casper College assistant coach, Lester Stewart.
“I’ve been impressed with him since I met him,” Stewart said, noting he coached Spradling the last two years in AAU basketball and will complete his last year of coaching the player this summer. “He separates himself in a game; being able to shoot the 3 is important. Vinnie has definitely been able to do that very well.
“The 3-point shot is part of today’s game and definitely will help him out,” Stewart added.
The AAU-to-Casper College connection through Stewart allowed him a walk-on opportunity. While it doesn’t come with any scholarship dollars, Spradling has an opportunity to prove himself on and off the court through academics and hard work in the gym to hopefully obtain a scholarship in the coming year.
“I was pretty blessed when I asked and he said might have an opportunity,” Spradling said.
Spradling started playing basketball around eight years ago, when he attended Holy Name Catholic School in elementary school and the school allowed youth to play with middle-schoolers. From there, Spradling played middle school and high school ball, in addition to AAU on the Wyoming Power team, which presented him with more minutes of playing time.
“Wyoming Power gave me another opportunity,” Spradling said. “It developed my skills a lot in my past four years of high school.”
Now, continuing in his last season of club basketball, Spradling added a college-level weight workout from Stewart and, while living and working in Lander this summer, puts in a few hours of lifting in the mornings, works all day, then plays basketball in the afternoons.
Stewart said he appreciates the opportunity to develop homegrown talent and looks forward to adding Spradling to the roster.
“He’s just a phenomenal young man and he works hard,” Stewart said.