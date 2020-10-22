SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Recreation District’s annual Winter Shootout, a competitive youth basketball tournament for fourth- through eighth-graders, may be rescheduled to the spring due to logistical difficulties that would arise due to the coronavirus, the SRD board discussed at its monthly meeting Wednesday.
Among other factors, the board considered viability of policing the tournament and enforcing COVID-19-related protocols, such as wearing masks in gyms, scheduling difficulties arising from gym capacity regulations and the rec district’s responsibility to keep Sheridan’s community safe.
“One of my main concerns is, is running a tournament like that the most socially responsible thing we can be doing in December?” SRD Executive Director Seth Ulvestad said. “Is it something that we feel we should move forward with?”
The tournament was originally scheduled for Dec. 12 and 13 at Sheridan High School and Sheridan Junior High School but, because the Wyoming High School Activities Association rescheduled much of its girls and boys basketball season, the Winter Shootout was moved to Dec. 5 and 6.
The middle school and high school gyms can typically host three games at any given time during the event, but with COVID-19 adjustments, the rec district would have to limit gym use to one game at a time.
Per the WHSAA, indoor competition spaces are limited to 250 spectators. Though the board didn’t envision the limitations posing a significant problem, as they considered livestreaming the games, they acknowledged holding the event would require an increase in staffing to ensure spectators adhered to coronavirus health and safety protocols.
The board also recognized how both the county’s junior high and high school basketball and wrestling schedules were adjusted to eliminate multi-team tournaments to reduce health and safety risks associated with the spread of COVID-19.
Ulvestad said he talked with Sheridan High School’s Activities Director Don Julian about the event, and Ulvestad said Julian was hesitant, saying the rec district holding the shootout would be a “pretty bold effort.”
Board member Thayer Shafer summarized the group’s discussion:
“Sounds like the negatives outnumber the positives,” Shafer said.
SRD didn’t make a final decision Wednesday, but the board considered moving the tournament outdoors or holding a smaller, indoor 3-on-3 tournament in the spring. Ulvestad said he would make a decision about the Winter Shootout toward the end of the month.
“It really sounds like the most socially responsible thing would be not to do it in December and look at a future date,” Ulvestad said.
In other news:
Recreation program supervisors Zach Stewart and JD Williams updated the board on winter programming, saying women's volleyball started Tuesday and men’s basketball registration closes on Nov. 5. Youth basketball has already started or is scheduled to start next week, while the deadline for fourth- and fifth-grade basketball has been extended through Friday.
Ulvestad said the four-foot fences have been removed and new four-foot posts have been put in at Oatts Memorial Park as part of SRD’s park project. Though the district hoped the infield renovations at the park would be completed this fall, they will be finished in the spring. Park technician Gage Rathkamp is preparing the district’s parks for winter.
A SRD committee, composed of several board members and Ulvestad, continues to evaluate the district’s agreement with Story Park to best serve the Story community. The agreement is up for renewal in February 2021.
The board approved an audit required of any government entity generating more than $1 million in revenue. Ulvestad emphasized the district did nothing wrong but brought in that much money and must pay $14,500 for the audit to be performed.
Ulvestad shared the Internal Revenue Service received the rec district’s 501(c)(3) application after it had been mistakenly mailed about a month ago instead of filed online. The nonprofit support group hopes to increase funding for various SRD projects and programming.
SRD board president Jesse Swanke ended the meeting by asking board members to think of new programming ideas to support the district in the winter and consider ways of enticing high-caliber youth team coaches in the future.
The Sheridan Rec District board will next meet at noon Nov. 18.