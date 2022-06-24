SHERIDAN — Rock climbing and outdoor events abound throughout Sheridan County during the summer, and Sheridan Recreation District’s schedule helps lead the charge for area youth.
Sheridan Recreation District works with Bighorn Mountain Guides’ Nicholas Flores and his climbing partner Brad Burns to conduct summer youth rock climbing camps ahead of adventure camps that also integrate rock climbing.
This summer’s participation dwindled a bit in ages 11-14-year-olds, SRD Executive Director Seth Ulvestad said, potentially due to the late release from Sheridan County School District 2’s school year. Even with slightly lower numbers, younger age groups filled the camps and Ulvestad believes all camp offerings will continue rates of success and growth moving forward.
“Those have been popular and we hope to expand and add more eventually,” Ulvestad said. “We’re looking to expand those outdoor education options.”
Ulvestad introduced summer outdoor camps and activities when he started at SRD, beginning with Fresh Air Friday outings, followed by the rock climbing partnership with Bighorn Mountain Guides and adventure clubs around five years ago. He said he believes rock climbing has gained popularity around Sheridan County among youth because of increased exposure to the nontraditional sport after it was added to the Olympics and increased in notoriety in local film festivals.
“The kids like being outside and doing things on the rocks,” Ulvestad said.
SRD’s aim with the camps is to not duplicate anything already being done by other entities in the community — either through indoor rock climbing and adventure activities through the Sheridan County YMCA or Tongue River Valley Community Center, or through school districts with indoor rock climbing opportunities — but to supplement and grow those experiences. The partnerships with Bighorn Mountain Guides and Antelope Butte Foundation foster growth of the programs and improve logistics of transporting youth from Sheridan to the mountain and facilitating an appropriate learning environment. After SRD gained access to use the yurt at Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area, the organization was able to make a home base on the mountain. Camp participants attending four, three-day sessions bus up to Antelope Butte from SRD at 8 a.m., complete climbing activities on rock climbing areas within 10 miles of the recreation area, come back to the yurt to eat lunch and complete science activities in the afternoon.
Flores, also an educator with Sheridan County School District 2 during the school year, said he especially appreciated the themes of the adventure camps focusing on survival skills like first aid, building fires and cooking outdoors.
The offerings provided by SRD and its partnerships complement other adventure-themed offerings with the Sheridan County YMCA and TRVCC, as most fill up quickly. Ulvestad said a few spots remain available for adventure camps through SRD.
Those interested may register online at sheridanrecreation.com.